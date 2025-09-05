https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/kim-at-meeting-with-xi-says-north-korean-chinese-friendship-unbreakable-state-media-1122736223.html

Kim at Meeting With Xi Says North Korean-Chinese Friendship Unbreakable - State Media

Kim at Meeting With Xi Says North Korean-Chinese Friendship Unbreakable - State Media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the friendship between the two countries will remain unbreakable, pledging continued support for the Chinese government, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi and Kim, along with other heads of state, attended ceremonial events to mark the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the Second Sino-Japanese War and the end of World War II. The leaders of Russia and North Korea attended a military parade at Tiananmen Square and a reception at the Great Hall of the People, after which they held bilateral talks. "Comrade Kim Jong Un affirmed that the friendly feelings between the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] and China cannot change no matter how the international situation may change. He said that it is the steadfast will of the WPK and the government of the DPRK to steadily develop the DPRK-China relations, and the DPRK will as ever invariably support and encourage the stand and efforts of the Communist Party of China and the government of the PRC [People's Republic of China] to defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests of the state," the statement read. Kim thanked the party, the government and the people of China for the hospitality expressed for the Korean delegation and congratulated them on the successful holding of celebrations on the 80th anniversary of the victory, assuring Xi that the continuous development of Korean-Chinese relations is North Korean government's "steadfast will." Kim expressed his firm intention to continue supporting China's efforts to protect "sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests of the state." Xi confirmed that the North Korean leader's participation in the celebrations held in Beijing was an important step in the development of cooperation between the two countries.

