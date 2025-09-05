International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/kim-at-meeting-with-xi-says-north-korean-chinese-friendship-unbreakable-state-media-1122736223.html
Kim at Meeting With Xi Says North Korean-Chinese Friendship Unbreakable - State Media
Kim at Meeting With Xi Says North Korean-Chinese Friendship Unbreakable - State Media
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the friendship between the two countries will remain unbreakable, pledging continued support for the Chinese government, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.
2025-09-05T16:07+0000
2025-09-05T16:07+0000
world
china
north korea
kim jong un
xi jinping
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107592/91/1075929111_0:0:2882:1622_1920x0_80_0_0_42714076eba6a44a5afd7447d0adeb6a.jpg
Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi and Kim, along with other heads of state, attended ceremonial events to mark the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the Second Sino-Japanese War and the end of World War II. The leaders of Russia and North Korea attended a military parade at Tiananmen Square and a reception at the Great Hall of the People, after which they held bilateral talks. "Comrade Kim Jong Un affirmed that the friendly feelings between the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] and China cannot change no matter how the international situation may change. He said that it is the steadfast will of the WPK and the government of the DPRK to steadily develop the DPRK-China relations, and the DPRK will as ever invariably support and encourage the stand and efforts of the Communist Party of China and the government of the PRC [People's Republic of China] to defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests of the state," the statement read. Kim thanked the party, the government and the people of China for the hospitality expressed for the Korean delegation and congratulated them on the successful holding of celebrations on the 80th anniversary of the victory, assuring Xi that the continuous development of Korean-Chinese relations is North Korean government's "steadfast will." Kim expressed his firm intention to continue supporting China's efforts to protect "sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests of the state." Xi confirmed that the North Korean leader's participation in the celebrations held in Beijing was an important step in the development of cooperation between the two countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/putin-holding-separate-meeting-with-kim-jong-un-in-beijing-1122716053.html
china
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107592/91/1075929111_82:0:2811:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1baf3af4d5a992aeaa60fe6ba1380e9f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim jong un xi jinping meeting, china north korea relations
kim jong un xi jinping meeting, china north korea relations

Kim at Meeting With Xi Says North Korean-Chinese Friendship Unbreakable - State Media

16:07 GMT 05.09.2025
© AP Photo / Li XuerenIn this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they pose for a photo before talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they pose for a photo before talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2025
© AP Photo / Li Xueren
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the friendship between the two countries will remain unbreakable, pledging continued support for the Chinese government, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.
Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi and Kim, along with other heads of state, attended ceremonial events to mark the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the Second Sino-Japanese War and the end of World War II. The leaders of Russia and North Korea attended a military parade at Tiananmen Square and a reception at the Great Hall of the People, after which they held bilateral talks.
"Comrade Kim Jong Un affirmed that the friendly feelings between the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] and China cannot change no matter how the international situation may change. He said that it is the steadfast will of the WPK and the government of the DPRK to steadily develop the DPRK-China relations, and the DPRK will as ever invariably support and encourage the stand and efforts of the Communist Party of China and the government of the PRC [People's Republic of China] to defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests of the state," the statement read.
Kim thanked the party, the government and the people of China for the hospitality expressed for the Korean delegation and congratulated them on the successful holding of celebrations on the 80th anniversary of the victory, assuring Xi that the continuous development of Korean-Chinese relations is North Korean government's "steadfast will."
President Vladimir Putin's official visit to China - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2025
World
North Korea Will Certainly Help Russia If Needed, Kim Tells Putin
3 September, 05:47 GMT
Kim expressed his firm intention to continue supporting China's efforts to protect "sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests of the state." Xi confirmed that the North Korean leader's participation in the celebrations held in Beijing was an important step in the development of cooperation between the two countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала