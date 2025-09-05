https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/mongolia-pledges-full-support-for-power-of-siberia-2-gas-pipeline-project-1122735745.html

Mongolia Pledges Full Support for Power of Siberia 2 Gas Pipeline Project

Mongolia Pledges Full Support for Power of Siberia 2 Gas Pipeline Project

Sputnik International

The government of Mongolia will provide comprehensive support to the creation of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar said on Friday.

2025-09-05T13:45+0000

2025-09-05T13:45+0000

2025-09-05T13:45+0000

economy

mongolia

russia

eef

power of siberia-2

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/05/1122735585_0:130:3180:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_528dc1ab1254592f965aa79ad4a7b58b.jpg

"I would like to responsibly declare from this rostrum the intention of the government of Mongolia to provide comprehensive support for the implementation of this mega-project," Zandanshatar said at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). All technical and economic work, including research, on Power of Siberia 2 has been completed, the prime minister said, adding that the country is ready to begin the construction of the pipeline and has discussed its creation Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller. "Mongolia is not only a transit country, but Mongolia can also consume and purchase natural gas, connect large cities of Mongolia to this gas pipeline, that is, carry out gasification. This will help develop industry, combat environmental disasters, such as smog in Ulaanbaatar in winter, and bring new opportunities to the economy of Mongolia, and help solve pressing issues. This project will pump 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually," the official said, adding that Mongolia needs to discuss the possibility of buying gas via Power of Siberia 2. Speaking about the importance of the EEF, Zandanshatar said the forum is a key dialogue platform in the Asia-Pacific, addressing major issues in various development sectors."The regular holding of the Eastern Economic Forum and discussions on its platform of critical issues in the development of international and regional economies and investments, infrastructure, energy, and the environment are of paramount importance for shaping the future directions of countries’ development, making the forum a significant dialogue mechanism in the Asia-Pacific region," the prime minister said at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), adding that the forum will remain a reputed platform for discussions.Zandanshatar also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invitation to the forum."Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I thank you for the invitation to the Eastern Economic Forum, which is expanding its significance with each year," the prime minister said.The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/power-of-siberia-2-fueling-chinas-rise-sealing-europes-decline-1122721281.html

mongolia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chatgpt said:mongolia, power of siberia 2, gas pipeline, gombojavyn zandanshatar, eastern economic forum, eef, gazprom, alexey miller, mongolia gasification, natural gas, ulaanbaatar smog, mongolia economy, energy projects, asia-pacific development, regional cooperation, international investments, infrastructure, environmental issues, russian president vladimir putin, mongolia-russia relations, energy partnership, eastern economic forum 2025, dialogue platform, mongolia energy sector