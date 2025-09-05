https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/northern-sea-route-shipping-growth-depends-on-russian-lng-icebreakers-association-1122735943.html

Northern Sea Route Shipping Growth Depends on Russian LNG, Icebreakers - Association

The pace of shipping growth along the Northern Sea Route depends on future exports of Russian liquefied natural gas and its icebreaker fleet, Subeom Choi, secretary general of the Korea Arctic Shipping Association, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Looking to 2025, further growth is possible, particularly if Russian LNG exports expand and icebreaker services remain stable. Yet, the pace of growth will be strongly conditioned by external factors: global energy demand, the sanctions environment, marine insurance availability, and seasonal ice conditions," Choi said. In 2024, the total volume of cargo transported via the Northern Sea Route set a new record of 39.9 million tonnes, while transit cargo rose sharply by 46% year-on-year. A rise in Chinese shipments via the route could boost shipping along Russia's Arctic coast by more than 50% year-on-year. "The upward momentum is clear, but the actual trajectory remains uncertain," Choi said. Speaking about the EEF, Choi said that its "true significance" lies not only in commercial agreements, but also in its "function as a strategic venue for long-term vision, diplomatic trust-building, and cooperation on projects such as the Northern Sea Route." He noted that, although the number of agreements reached during the forum is great, their implementation has often been limited. "This reflects structural challenges in the Russian Far East, such as infrastructure gaps and investment risks," Choi added. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3 to 6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.

