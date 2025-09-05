https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/russias-247-trans-arctic-corridor-to-supercharge-northern-supply-routes----1122735209.html

Russia’s 24/7 Trans-Arctic Corridor to Supercharge Northern Supply Routes

Russia is aiming for full-throttle, round-the-clock operations along the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, President Vladimir Putin declared at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). Infrastructure will be updated on land, communications, navigation, vessel services, and emergency rescue services. Putin highlighted the Far East’s new Artyom multimodal transport and logistics hub as a game-changer for northern supply routes. With a projected 103 million tons of cargo by 2030, check out Sputnik’s graphic for a glimpse of what the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor could look like.

