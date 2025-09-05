International
Russia’s 24/7 Trans-Arctic Corridor to Supercharge Northern Supply Routes
Russia’s 24/7 Trans-Arctic Corridor to Supercharge Northern Supply Routes
Russia is aiming for full-throttle, round-the-clock operations along the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, President Vladimir Putin declared at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Russia is aiming for full-throttle, round-the-clock operations along the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, President Vladimir Putin declared at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). Infrastructure will be updated on land, communications, navigation, vessel services, and emergency rescue services. Putin highlighted the Far East’s new Artyom multimodal transport and logistics hub as a game-changer for northern supply routes. With a projected 103 million tons of cargo by 2030, check out Sputnik’s graphic for a glimpse of what the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor could look like.
13:33 GMT 05.09.2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Port capacity in the Far East has doubled in the past decade, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored at the plenary session of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. He added that Russia will develop the Trans-Arctic Corridor to boost Russia’s Far East, Siberia, and the Arctic.
Russia is aiming for full-throttle, round-the-clock operations along the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, President Vladimir Putin declared at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Infrastructure will be updated on land, communications, navigation, vessel services, and emergency rescue services.
Arctic and Far Eastern ports are slated for modernization
New icebreakers are on the drawing board
Airfields and landing pads will get a full revamp
Putin highlighted the Far East’s new Artyom multimodal transport and logistics hub as a game-changer for northern supply routes.
With a projected 103 million tons of cargo by 2030, check out Sputnik’s graphic for a glimpse of what the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor could look like.
