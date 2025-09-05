https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/rdif-says-it-sees-increased-international-interest-in-investing-in-russian-infrastructure-1122733475.html
RDIF Says It Sees Increased International Interest in Investing in Russian Infrastructure
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has recently seen increased interest from international investors in investing in Russian infrastructure projects, RDIF First Deputy General Director Azer Mamedov said on Friday.
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has recently seen increased interest from international investors in investing in Russian infrastructure projects, RDIF First Deputy General Director Azer Mamedov said on Friday.
"We are ready to interact with our colleagues from [Russian state development corporation] VEB. We see increased interest, especially recently, from international investors in infrastructure investments. As practical steps, we propose choosing pilot projects with our colleagues from VEB and starting work with international investors to enter these projects," Mamedov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Infrastructure investments are one of the key areas of the fund's activities, largely because investments in infrastructure are attractive to investors, especially international ones, Mamedov added.
"In our activities, we work as a kind of integrator, we bring together a pool of investors. In fact, we invest a smaller part by skillfully structuring deals, reducing the risks of projects for investors, attracting more money than we invest ourselves. Historically, this ratio has been approximately one to five in favor of international investors," he said.
The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.