https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/russia-welcomes-foreign-investment-but-only-on-terms-that-foster-innovation-1122278211.html

Russia Welcomes Foreign Investment, But Only on Terms That Foster Innovation

Russia Welcomes Foreign Investment, But Only on Terms That Foster Innovation

Sputnik International

Russia is not rejecting foreign investments, but they must be "smart," primarily aimed at creating new technological competencies, and it is necessary to ensure a number of principles when doing business with foreign investors, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

2025-06-18T10:48+0000

2025-06-18T10:48+0000

2025-06-18T10:48+0000

spief 2025

russia

denis manturov

russia

investment

investments

investment program

business

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0c/1114907561_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f650729e681a699c6875544c5eee826f.jpg

"Today, we can say that our management is capable of handling the most complex challenges, the most difficult tasks in terms of import substitution. Therefore, in the future, we must ensure at least several principles when doing business with foreign investors. However, we definitely do not reject foreign investments, but, as I have already mentioned, the investments must be 'smart,' meaning they should not just be for building capacities, but primarily for creating new technological competencies in areas where we still need additional development and investment," Manturov said during a session titled Technological Repatriation Scenarios: The Role of Foreign Companies in the Russian Market at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).One of these principles is that the Russian beneficiary should have control. In particular, all new special investment contracts in the automotive industry are concluded on such principles. Moreover, for Russian manufacturers, where competencies are still being formed, it is necessary to create protective mechanisms and supervise them, the first deputy prime minister added.Earlier, Manturov noted that Russia, under certain circumstances, would not be opposed to the appearance of foreign competitors if domestic manufacturers are firmly established in the market.Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that there will be no privileges or preferences for Western companies returning to Russia; they will have to return on a competitive basis. In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to update the list of companies that have left Russia and develop a procedure for coordinating their return with mandatory guarantees of fair and responsible business practices.Manturov also mentioned that Russian authorities will allow only those foreign companies to enter the domestic market that the country is interested in, carefully considering each case individually. If foreign companies that wish to return to the Russian market do not have signed options for a buyback, the game will start from "a clean slate," he pointed out.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/us-firms-planning-return-to-russia-not-spooked-by-russias-high-key-rate---investor-1122277181.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

foreign investment, russia welcomes foreign investment, new technological competencies