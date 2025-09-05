International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/russias-belousov-meets-with-lybias-chief-of-general-staff-haftar-1122737090.html
Russia's Belousov Meets With Lybia's Chief of General Staff Haftar
Russia's Belousov Meets With Lybia's Chief of General Staff Haftar
Sputnik International
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with the Chief of General Staff of the Libyan National Army Khaled Haftar to congratulate him on his appointment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2025-09-05T18:37+0000
2025-09-05T18:45+0000
world
andrei belousov
khalifa haftar
russia
libyan national army (lna)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/05/1122736931_0:0:2800:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_d8ff8ed28ea6bbee3c890117e3e2dc80.jpg
"Indeed, this is a recognition of your great contribution to strengthening the country's defense capabilities," Belousov said. The Russian minister congratulated Khaled Haftar's brother Saddam on his appointment as deputy commander of the Libyan National Army. In turn, Colonel General Khaled Haftar thanked Andrei Belousov for the warm welcome and wished him success in achieving his goals and objectives, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Russian Defense Ministry added that during the talks, topical issues of Russian-Libyan relations were discussed. The parties also discussed key developments in North Africa.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/watch-russian-defense-minister-belousov-inspect-baltic-fleets-defense-capability-1122584652.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/05/1122736931_311:0:2800:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_a2be7ad3d3ddd772fcb81fe94907b61e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense minister andrei belousov, libyan national army, khaled haftar, saddam haftar, russian defense ministry, global stability, russian-libyan relations, north africa, military cooperation, defense capabilities, libyan national army deputy commander, diplomatic talks, russian minister
russian defense minister andrei belousov, libyan national army, khaled haftar, saddam haftar, russian defense ministry, global stability, russian-libyan relations, north africa, military cooperation, defense capabilities, libyan national army deputy commander, diplomatic talks, russian minister

Russia's Belousov Meets With Lybia's Chief of General Staff Haftar

18:37 GMT 05.09.2025 (Updated: 18:45 GMT 05.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov attends a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan National Army Khaled Haftar in Moscow, Russia. Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, is at left.
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov attends a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan National Army Khaled Haftar in Moscow, Russia. Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, is at left. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2025
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with the Chief of General Staff of the Libyan National Army Khaled Haftar to congratulate him on his appointment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Indeed, this is a recognition of your great contribution to strengthening the country's defense capabilities," Belousov said.
The Russian minister congratulated Khaled Haftar's brother Saddam on his appointment as deputy commander of the Libyan National Army.
Russian defense minister inspect Baltic Fleet’s combat readiness. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2025
Russia
Watch Russian Defense Minister Belousov Inspect Baltic Fleet’s Defense Capability
9 August, 12:09 GMT
In turn, Colonel General Khaled Haftar thanked Andrei Belousov for the warm welcome and wished him success in achieving his goals and objectives, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This visit is very useful for us. We were able to assess the significant contribution of the Russian Federation to global stability," Haftar said.
The Russian Defense Ministry added that during the talks, topical issues of Russian-Libyan relations were discussed. The parties also discussed key developments in North Africa.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала