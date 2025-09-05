https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/russias-belousov-meets-with-lybias-chief-of-general-staff-haftar-1122737090.html

Russia's Belousov Meets With Lybia's Chief of General Staff Haftar

Russia's Belousov Meets With Lybia's Chief of General Staff Haftar

Sputnik International

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with the Chief of General Staff of the Libyan National Army Khaled Haftar to congratulate him on his appointment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2025-09-05T18:37+0000

2025-09-05T18:37+0000

2025-09-05T18:45+0000

world

andrei belousov

khalifa haftar

russia

libyan national army (lna)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/05/1122736931_0:0:2800:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_d8ff8ed28ea6bbee3c890117e3e2dc80.jpg

"Indeed, this is a recognition of your great contribution to strengthening the country's defense capabilities," Belousov said. The Russian minister congratulated Khaled Haftar's brother Saddam on his appointment as deputy commander of the Libyan National Army. In turn, Colonel General Khaled Haftar thanked Andrei Belousov for the warm welcome and wished him success in achieving his goals and objectives, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Russian Defense Ministry added that during the talks, topical issues of Russian-Libyan relations were discussed. The parties also discussed key developments in North Africa.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250809/watch-russian-defense-minister-belousov-inspect-baltic-fleets-defense-capability-1122584652.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense minister andrei belousov, libyan national army, khaled haftar, saddam haftar, russian defense ministry, global stability, russian-libyan relations, north africa, military cooperation, defense capabilities, libyan national army deputy commander, diplomatic talks, russian minister