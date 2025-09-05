https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/russias-belousov-meets-with-lybias-chief-of-general-staff-haftar-1122737090.html
Russia's Belousov Meets With Lybia's Chief of General Staff Haftar
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with the Chief of General Staff of the Libyan National Army Khaled Haftar to congratulate him on his appointment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Indeed, this is a recognition of your great contribution to strengthening the country's defense capabilities," Belousov said. The Russian minister congratulated Khaled Haftar's brother Saddam on his appointment as deputy commander of the Libyan National Army. In turn, Colonel General Khaled Haftar thanked Andrei Belousov for the warm welcome and wished him success in achieving his goals and objectives, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Russian Defense Ministry added that during the talks, topical issues of Russian-Libyan relations were discussed. The parties also discussed key developments in North Africa.
2025
18:37 GMT 05.09.2025 (Updated: 18:45 GMT 05.09.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with the Chief of General Staff of the Libyan National Army Khaled Haftar to congratulate him on his appointment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Indeed, this is a recognition of your great contribution to strengthening the country's defense capabilities," Belousov said.
The Russian minister congratulated Khaled Haftar's brother Saddam on his appointment as deputy commander of the Libyan National Army.
In turn, Colonel General Khaled Haftar thanked Andrei Belousov for the warm welcome and wished him success in achieving his goals and objectives, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This visit is very useful for us. We were able to assess the significant contribution of the Russian Federation to global stability," Haftar said.
The Russian Defense Ministry added that during the talks, topical issues of Russian-Libyan relations were discussed. The parties also discussed key developments in North Africa.