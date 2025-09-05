International
LIVE: Putin Participates in Eastern Economic Forum Plenary Session
Security Guarantees Must Be Provided to Both Russia & Ukraine: Kremlin
Security Guarantees Must Be Provided to Both Russia & Ukraine: Kremlin
Security guarantees must be provided to both Ukraine and Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.
Putin-Trump conversation can be arranged very quickly.Foreign military contingents cannot provide security guarantees to Ukraine — this would not suit Russia.The provisions of the agreements reached in Istanbul in 2022 contained all the necessary security guarantees.The security of one country cannot be ensured by the security of another.Putin spoke very highly of the effectiveness of the Russian negotiating team led by Vladimir Medinsky.The level of the Russian negotiating team with Ukraine is already quite high.There's a lot of work to be done before the meeting between Russia and Ukraine at a high or highest level.
03:28 GMT 05.09.2025 (Updated: 05:26 GMT 05.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaDeputy Chief of Presidential Staff - Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual question and answer session at the World Trade Center on Krasnaya Presnya Street, Moscow
Security guarantees must be provided to both Ukraine and Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.
"Of course, security guarantees must be provided to both Ukraine and us … After all, what was one of the root causes of the conflict? When the foundations of security guarantees for our country began to be violated, when they began to drag Ukraine into NATO. And when NATO's military infrastructure began to move towards our borders. And of course, these guarantees must be provided to both us and the Ukrainians during the settlement process" Peskov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Other statements by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:
Putin-Trump conversation can be arranged very quickly.
Foreign military contingents cannot provide security guarantees to Ukraine — this would not suit Russia.
The provisions of the agreements reached in Istanbul in 2022 contained all the necessary security guarantees.
The security of one country cannot be ensured by the security of another.
Putin spoke very highly of the effectiveness of the Russian negotiating team led by Vladimir Medinsky.
The level of the Russian negotiating team with Ukraine is already quite high.
There's a lot of work to be done before the meeting between Russia and Ukraine at a high or highest level.
