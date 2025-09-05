https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/security-guarantees-must-be-provided-to-both-ukraine-and-russia--kremlin-1122728791.html

Security Guarantees Must Be Provided to Both Russia & Ukraine: Kremlin

Security Guarantees Must Be Provided to Both Russia & Ukraine: Kremlin

Sputnik International

Security guarantees must be provided to both Ukraine and Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

2025-09-05T03:28+0000

2025-09-05T03:28+0000

2025-09-05T05:26+0000

world

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

ukraine

russia

istanbul

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106306/20/1063062006_0:43:2300:1337_1920x0_80_0_0_ec5066fbe8bd2f8f9ce262116182b474.jpg

Other statements by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:Putin-Trump conversation can be arranged very quickly.Foreign military contingents cannot provide security guarantees to Ukraine — this would not suit Russia.The provisions of the agreements reached in Istanbul in 2022 contained all the necessary security guarantees.The security of one country cannot be ensured by the security of another.Putin spoke very highly of the effectiveness of the Russian negotiating team led by Vladimir Medinsky.The level of the Russian negotiating team with Ukraine is already quite high.There's a lot of work to be done before the meeting between Russia and Ukraine at a high or highest level.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/zelenskys-security-guarantees-for-ukraine-unacceptable---zakharova-1122722899.html

ukraine

russia

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dmitry peskov, russia-ukraine peace, putin-zelensky meeting, ukraine-russia talks, istanbul agreements