Zelensky's Security Guarantees for Ukraine Unacceptable - Zakharova
03:17 GMT 04.09.2025 (Updated: 03:57 GMT 04.09.2025)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, from left, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pose for a group photo in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Security guarantees for Ukraine that President Volodymyr Zelensky wants are unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
"All these ideas of the Kiev ringleader, which, in fact, are a carbon copy of the initiatives of European sponsors - not even sponsors, but the European war party, as we have already said more than once, are absolutely unacceptable. They are aimed at preserving Ukraine as a springboard for terror, for provocations against our country. They are not guarantees of Ukraine's security, they are guarantees of insecurity to the European continent," Zakharova said during a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
2 September, 09:46 GMT
Constant statements about different compositions of the leaders' meeting on Ukraine show that the West is unwilling to work on the root causes of the Ukraine crisis, but it will have to do so, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"This is happening because the West is either not ready or not willing, or unable to start dealing with the root causes of the crisis. They do all they can to distract attention and perhaps to delay the inevitable. We must start working on eliminating the root causes of this crisis, conflict, tragedy," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
Speaking about the root causes, the spokeswoman said it was primarily the "Nazi nature" of the authorities in Kiev, arguing that they refuse to take into account the interests of the people they consider their citizens.
"I understand that the West does not want to [deal with the root causes], and I understand that it would go against everything they have been doing for the past years, but it is necessary, and they will have to," Zakharova said.
Moscow will take into account the military risks that Europe creates on the border with Russia and will build mechanisms to respond to them, Maria Zakharova added.
"We will continue to analyze the military activities of our [European] neighbors, including the exercises conducted on their territory, which, due to their operational design and focus, work to increase the risks of military escalation. We will take into account the threats to national security created on our border when building a complex mechanism to respond to them," Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation at the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held from September 23-29, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The 80th session of the UN General Assembly opens on 9 September. The Russian delegation will be led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the high-level week, which will be held from September 23-29," Zakharova told a briefing on the sidelines of the EEF.
2 September, 22:32 GMT
She also added that Sergey Lavrov will take part in the next round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strategic dialogue in Sochi on September 11.
"On September 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the eighth round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue in Sochi," Zakharova said at a briefing during the EEF.