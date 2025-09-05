https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/us-generals-help-draft-plan-to-deploy-over-10000-european-troops-in-ukraine-reports-1122736098.html
US Generals Help Draft Plan to Deploy Over 10,000 European Troops in Ukraine - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European army chiefs have drawn up a plan to potentially deploy more than 10,000 troops to Ukraine, with some US generals providing their input, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Friday, citing a European diplomat.
On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Europe's vision of security guarantees for Ukraine involves stationing troops away from the front lines for demonstration and training purposes.
According to the daily, European army chiefs produced a detailed deployment plan that would station an air component outside Ukraine to patrol its airspace. The diplomat said that the US head of NATO's Allied Command Operations was among the US top brass who contributed to the planning process.
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that work on preparing security guarantees for Ukraine had been completed. The so-called coalition of the willing met in Paris on Thursday to thrash out details of security arrangements.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil — under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers — was a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.