International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/us-generals-help-draft-plan-to-deploy-over-10000-european-troops-in-ukraine-reports-1122736098.html
US Generals Help Draft Plan to Deploy Over 10,000 European Troops in Ukraine - Reports
US Generals Help Draft Plan to Deploy Over 10,000 European Troops in Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
European army chiefs have drawn up a plan to potentially deploy more than 10,000 troops to Ukraine, with some US generals providing their input, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Friday, citing a European diplomat.
2025-09-05T15:54+0000
2025-09-05T15:54+0000
world
ukraine
us
nato
troops
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1b/1121698804_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d72bb5fdceef328266adc3a092804e0e.jpg
On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Europe's vision of security guarantees for Ukraine involves stationing troops away from the front lines for demonstration and training purposes. According to the daily, European army chiefs produced a detailed deployment plan that would station an air component outside Ukraine to patrol its airspace. The diplomat said that the US head of NATO's Allied Command Operations was among the US top brass who contributed to the planning process. On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that work on preparing security guarantees for Ukraine had been completed. The so-called coalition of the willing met in Paris on Thursday to thrash out details of security arrangements. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil — under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers — was a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/european-coalitions-ukraine-force-plans-crumbling-under-own-weight-heres-why-1122734398.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1b/1121698804_63:0:2794:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a214fff7f1d88cbfa33bf98e5ae726.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine nato troops, ukraine western troops
ukraine nato troops, ukraine western troops

US Generals Help Draft Plan to Deploy Over 10,000 European Troops in Ukraine - Reports

15:54 GMT 05.09.2025
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaServicemen stand at the end of the Steadfast Dart 2025 exercise, involving some 10,000 troops in three different countries from nine nations and represent the largest NATO operation planned this year, at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.
Servicemen stand at the end of the Steadfast Dart 2025 exercise, involving some 10,000 troops in three different countries from nine nations and represent the largest NATO operation planned this year, at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2025
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European army chiefs have drawn up a plan to potentially deploy more than 10,000 troops to Ukraine, with some US generals providing their input, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Friday, citing a European diplomat.
On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Europe's vision of security guarantees for Ukraine involves stationing troops away from the front lines for demonstration and training purposes.
According to the daily, European army chiefs produced a detailed deployment plan that would station an air component outside Ukraine to patrol its airspace. The diplomat said that the US head of NATO's Allied Command Operations was among the US top brass who contributed to the planning process.
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that work on preparing security guarantees for Ukraine had been completed. The so-called coalition of the willing met in Paris on Thursday to thrash out details of security arrangements.
FILE - Soldiers demonstrate operational technics for close combat in a training class at a military camp set up for the Paris Olympic games, July 19, 2024, Vincennes, just outside Paris, France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2025
Analysis
European Coalition’s Ukraine Force Plans Crumbling Under Own Weight: Here’s Why
13:20 GMT
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil — under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers — was a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала