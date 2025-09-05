European Coalition’s Ukraine Force Plans Crumbling Under Own Weight: Here’s Why
Russia's president has issued another stark warning regarding the fate of foreign forces deployed to Ukraine. But the deployment plans may not come together in the first place, says a top independent Brussels-based analyst.
“The whole discussion about European security guarantees to Ukraine” based on boots on the ground “is somewhat surreal,” says strategic analyst Paolo Raffone, commenting on President Putin’s warning Thursday that foreign forces on Ukrainian soil would become legitimate targets for the Russian military.
For starters, the ‘coalition of the willing’ is talking about “a deployment of troops after a peace deal without any clarity on the composition and mandate of such troops, and more importantly, without knowing the content of the hypothetical peace deal,” Raffone, director of the Brussels-based CIPI Foundation think tank, told Sputnik.
On top of that, Europe faces an array of strategic, political and logistical hurdles which make the plans unworkable, according to the observer. These include:
1.overwhelming reliance on the US for direct and indirect military support in confronting Russia – which Washington has signaled it is not ready to provide (see the recent $1.6B cut in security funding for Eastern Europe, for example)
2.disagreements within the EU on whether Brussels even has any authority regarding the deployment of national or NATO contingents
3.lack of interoperability, sustained logistical support and weapons among ‘coalition of the willing’ members, which would take time, and serious operational and financial commitments to iron out
4.the “serious fiscal strain” such a deployment would entail on European economies, many of which are already in a weakened state
5.the threat of “political fragmentation” and the further surge in popularity of European populist movements, which could create a political environment “in which any deployment of troops risks crippling the functioning” of coalition states
Who's Holding Up Peace?
A majority of Ukrainians (69% per a recent Gallup poll) want peace. But Zelensky and the European powers financing him are making peace impossible, as “irrational” as this position is, Raffone laments.
“How can they think to ‘save’ Ukraine without Ukrainians?” the observer summed up.