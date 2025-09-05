https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/european-coalitions-ukraine-force-plans-crumbling-under-own-weight-heres-why-1122734398.html

Russia's president has issued another stark warning regarding the fate of foreign forces deployed to Ukraine. But the deployment plans may not come together in the first place, says a top independent Brussels-based analyst.

“The whole discussion about European security guarantees to Ukraine” based on boots on the ground “is somewhat surreal,” says strategic analyst Paolo Raffone, commenting on President Putin’s warning Thursday that foreign forces on Ukrainian soil would become legitimate targets for the Russian military.On top of that, Europe faces an array of strategic, political and logistical hurdles which make the plans unworkable, according to the observer. These include:Who's Holding Up Peace?A majority of Ukrainians (69% per a recent Gallup poll) want peace. But Zelensky and the European powers financing him are making peace impossible, as “irrational” as this position is, Raffone laments.“How can they think to ‘save’ Ukraine without Ukrainians?” the observer summed up.

