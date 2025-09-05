International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/european-coalitions-ukraine-force-plans-crumbling-under-own-weight-heres-why-1122734398.html
European Coalition’s Ukraine Force Plans Crumbling Under Own Weight: Here’s Why
European Coalition’s Ukraine Force Plans Crumbling Under Own Weight: Here’s Why
Sputnik International
Russia's president has issued another stark warning regarding the fate of foreign forces deployed to Ukraine. But the deployment plans may not come together in the first place, says a top independent Brussels-based analyst.
2025-09-05T13:20+0000
2025-09-05T13:20+0000
analysis
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
brussels
european union (eu)
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/05/1122734648_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f6cb1f27519919f2511f36b84379a6c2.jpg
“The whole discussion about European security guarantees to Ukraine” based on boots on the ground “is somewhat surreal,” says strategic analyst Paolo Raffone, commenting on President Putin’s warning Thursday that foreign forces on Ukrainian soil would become legitimate targets for the Russian military.On top of that, Europe faces an array of strategic, political and logistical hurdles which make the plans unworkable, according to the observer. These include:Who's Holding Up Peace?A majority of Ukrainians (69% per a recent Gallup poll) want peace. But Zelensky and the European powers financing him are making peace impossible, as “irrational” as this position is, Raffone laments.“How can they think to ‘save’ Ukraine without Ukrainians?” the observer summed up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250827/west-discussing-sending-4-5-brigades-to-ensure-security-in-ukraine---yermak-1122677085.html
ukraine
russia
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/05/1122734648_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94c610c43a94e20da98180430039255a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
will europe send troops to ukraine, what would happen if europe sent troops to ukraine
will europe send troops to ukraine, what would happen if europe sent troops to ukraine

European Coalition’s Ukraine Force Plans Crumbling Under Own Weight: Here’s Why

13:20 GMT 05.09.2025
© AP Photo / David GoldmanFILE - Soldiers demonstrate operational technics for close combat in a training class at a military camp set up for the Paris Olympic games, July 19, 2024, Vincennes, just outside Paris, France.
FILE - Soldiers demonstrate operational technics for close combat in a training class at a military camp set up for the Paris Olympic games, July 19, 2024, Vincennes, just outside Paris, France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2025
© AP Photo / David Goldman
Subscribe
Russia's president has issued another stark warning regarding the fate of foreign forces deployed to Ukraine. But the deployment plans may not come together in the first place, says a top independent Brussels-based analyst.
“The whole discussion about European security guarantees to Ukraine” based on boots on the ground “is somewhat surreal,” says strategic analyst Paolo Raffone, commenting on President Putin’s warning Thursday that foreign forces on Ukrainian soil would become legitimate targets for the Russian military.
For starters, the ‘coalition of the willing’ is talking about “a deployment of troops after a peace deal without any clarity on the composition and mandate of such troops, and more importantly, without knowing the content of the hypothetical peace deal,” Raffone, director of the Brussels-based CIPI Foundation think tank, told Sputnik.
On top of that, Europe faces an array of strategic, political and logistical hurdles which make the plans unworkable, according to the observer. These include:
1.
overwhelming reliance on the US for direct and indirect military support in confronting Russia – which Washington has signaled it is not ready to provide (see the recent $1.6B cut in security funding for Eastern Europe, for example)
2.
disagreements within the EU on whether Brussels even has any authority regarding the deployment of national or NATO contingents
3.
lack of interoperability, sustained logistical support and weapons among ‘coalition of the willing’ members, which would take time, and serious operational and financial commitments to iron out
4.
the “serious fiscal strain” such a deployment would entail on European economies, many of which are already in a weakened state
5.
the threat of “political fragmentation” and the further surge in popularity of European populist movements, which could create a political environment “in which any deployment of troops risks crippling the functioning” of coalition states
US troops, part of a NATO mission to enhance Poland's defence, are getting ready for an official welcoming ceremony in Orzysz, northeastern Poland, Thursday, April 13, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2025
World
West Discussing Sending 4-5 Brigades to Ensure Security in Ukraine - Yermak
27 August, 03:39 GMT

Who's Holding Up Peace?

A majority of Ukrainians (69% per a recent Gallup poll) want peace. But Zelensky and the European powers financing him are making peace impossible, as “irrational” as this position is, Raffone laments.
“How can they think to ‘save’ Ukraine without Ukrainians?” the observer summed up.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала