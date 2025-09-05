International
LIVE: Putin Participates in Eastern Economic Forum Plenary Session
West Bank Annexation Threats Were Predictable — Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the ongoing discussions among Israeli officials about the possible annexation of more territory in the West Bank are "not a final thing," but were bound to happen.
"As far as what you're seeing with the West Bank and the annexation, that's not a final thing. That's something that's being discussed among some elements of Israeli politics," Rubio said from Quito. The secretary stated that the discussion was bound to happen following the decision by several countries to officially recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly later in September. On Wednesday, Axios reported, citing Israeli officials, that Rubio made it clear in private meetings that he does not oppose Israeli annexations of the West Bank, and that the Trump administration will not either. Reports further indicated that the secretary will travel to East Jerusalem to participate in an event organized by a settler group in a politically sensitive archaeological site, and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ronald Dermer is likely to visit Washington for talks with Rubio and Witkoff next week. Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank remains one of the main problems in the Jewish state's relations with the international community and the Palestinian Authority. Moreover, it serves as one of the obstacles in the search for peace with the Palestinians, who perceive Jewish settlement activity as a policy of entrenching Israel in the Palestinian territories.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the ongoing discussions among Israeli officials about the possible annexation of more territory in the West Bank are "not a final thing," but were bound to happen.
Palestinian supporters of Hamas Islamist movement and of Fatah party wave their faction's flags during a rally to support the Palestinian political unity deal, in the West Bank city of Jenin. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2025
Military
Palestinian Fatah Groups to Begin Transferring Arms in Southern Lebanon - Military Source
28 August, 07:42 GMT
On Wednesday, Axios reported, citing Israeli officials, that Rubio made it clear in private meetings that he does not oppose Israeli annexations of the West Bank, and that the Trump administration will not either. Reports further indicated that the secretary will travel to East Jerusalem to participate in an event organized by a settler group in a politically sensitive archaeological site, and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ronald Dermer is likely to visit Washington for talks with Rubio and Witkoff next week.
Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank remains one of the main problems in the Jewish state's relations with the international community and the Palestinian Authority. Moreover, it serves as one of the obstacles in the search for peace with the Palestinians, who perceive Jewish settlement activity as a policy of entrenching Israel in the Palestinian territories.
