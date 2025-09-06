International
Geopolitical Game Started by West Entering Decisive Stage - Russian Presidential Adviser
The big geopolitical game that the West has started is entering a decisive stage, Anton Kobyakov, Russian presidential adviser and executive secretary of the Organizing Committee of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), said.
"The big geopolitical game that the West has started is entering a decisive phase. However, part of the West, and specifically Europe, has lost out from this venture," Kobyakov said at the final press conference of the EEF. He said Europe is not sovereign today, and those who can wait win. The presidential adviser said all progressive countries today want to work with Russia, with only part of the West isolating itself.He added that, despite the "constant verbal juggling", US-Russia normalization can bring a "speedy resolution" in Ukraine.The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok on September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
The big geopolitical game that the West has started is entering a decisive stage, Anton Kobyakov, Russian presidential adviser and executive secretary of the Organizing Committee of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), said.
"The big geopolitical game that the West has started is entering a decisive phase. However, part of the West, and specifically Europe, has lost out from this venture," Kobyakov said at the final press conference of the EEF.
He said Europe is not sovereign today, and those who can wait win.
Russia
US Close to Accepting Putin's Proposal to Change Paradigm - Russian Presidential Aide
4 September, 13:40 GMT
The presidential adviser said all progressive countries today want to work with Russia, with only part of the West isolating itself.
He added that, despite the "constant verbal juggling", US-Russia normalization can bring a "speedy resolution" in Ukraine.
The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok on September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
