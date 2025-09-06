https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/idf-controls-over-80-of-gaza-strip-90-of-infrastructure-destroyed-1122740975.html

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) controls more than 80% of the territory of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave's administration said on Saturday.

"The occupying forces control more than 80% of the territory of the Gaza Strip through military force and forced displacement of the population," the statement read. As of the 700th day of the war, the number of dead and missing exceeded 73,700, including more than 20,000 children, the administration said. Among the dead were 1,670 medical team members, 248 journalists and 139 employees of the civil defense service of the Gaza Strip, it added. During the military operations, 90% of infrastructure facilities were almost completely destroyed, including 38 hospitals, 833 mosques and 163 educational institutions, the administration said. The damage caused exceeds $68 billion, according to the initial estimates, the statement added. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated border areas, opening fire on the military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side. In response, the IDF launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.

