Russia Learns to Handle DDoS Attacks on Forums' IT Infrastructure - Presidential Adviser

Russia has learned to tackle DDoS attacks on the IT infrastructure of large multinational events it hosts, such as the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the presidential aide and executive secretary of the forum's organizing committee, Anton Kobyakov, told Sputnik at the EEF.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/06/1122740242_0:155:3089:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_441bba3f166ffea876beec356c6eae20.jpg
"DDoS attacks are constant, including on the EEF infrastructure. We have released statements about that. The Bizone firm, which, to some extent, ensures the information security of the forum, is participating in the work. So, we are experiencing the problem with DDoS attacks, but we have learned to handle them, and they do not cause us any problems, at least unsolvable ones," Kobyakov said.The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia has learned to tackle DDoS attacks on the IT infrastructure of large multinational events it hosts, such as the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the presidential aide and executive secretary of the forum's organizing committee, Anton Kobyakov, told Sputnik at the EEF.
"DDoS attacks are constant, including on the EEF infrastructure. We have released statements about that. The Bizone firm, which, to some extent, ensures the information security of the forum, is participating in the work. So, we are experiencing the problem with DDoS attacks, but we have learned to handle them, and they do not cause us any problems, at least unsolvable ones," Kobyakov said.
The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
