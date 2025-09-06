International
Russia Supports China's Global Governance Initiative, Details to Come Later
Russia Supports China's Global Governance Initiative, Details to Come Later
It is unlikely that China's comprehensive and important initiative on global governance can be detailed in a few days, this is a task for subsequent periods, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sputnik at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
"Detailing is a matter for subsequent periods. It is hardly possible to detail such an important, comprehensive initiative in a few days," Peskov said. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed an initiative in the field of global governance consisting of five points, emphasizing the need to adhere to international law, uphold the principle of multilateralism, reject double standards, and ensure equal participation in global governance for all countries, regardless of their size or power. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for the initiative on Monday, saying that Russia was interested in discussing the proposals. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok on September 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general media partner of the forum.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is unlikely that China's comprehensive and important initiative on global governance can be detailed in a few days, this is a task for subsequent periods, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sputnik at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
"Detailing is a matter for subsequent periods. It is hardly possible to detail such an important, comprehensive initiative in a few days," Peskov said.
On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed an initiative in the field of global governance consisting of five points, emphasizing the need to adhere to international law, uphold the principle of multilateralism, reject double standards, and ensure equal participation in global governance for all countries, regardless of their size or power. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for the initiative on Monday, saying that Russia was interested in discussing the proposals.
The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok on September 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general media partner of the forum.
