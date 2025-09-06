https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/slovakia-will-not-send-troops-to-ukraine-within-security-guarantees---prime-minister-1122741094.html
Slovakia Will Not Send Troops to Ukraine Within Security Guarantees - Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovakia will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees, but is ready to provide logistical assistance, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday.
"Slovakia will not deploy any military personnel on the territory of Ukraine, on the other hand, Slovakia is important from a logistical point of view, so if we can help with these security guarantees logistically, then we are ready," Fico told the Saturday Dialogues show.
Bratislava will not deny the use of its transport infrastructure to countries that need it given the agreements are reached on security guarantees for Ukraine, the prime minister added.
At the same time, Slovakia has a constructive approach to relations with Russia and is interested in restarting them as soon as the Ukraine conflict ends, Fico said.
"Let us be honest, do you think that Western companies have all left Russia? It is not true at all. They shout all sorts of moral appeals at home, and their companies continue to work in Russia. Do you think that the West does not buy liquefied natural gas from Russia? Russia is the second largest supplier of liquefied natural gas to Europe. Moral appeals are one issue, but business is another," he said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously said that the presence of NATO states' troops on Ukrainian territory, under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers, is a threat to Russia, and that Moscow will not accept it under any circumstances.