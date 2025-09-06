International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/slovakia-will-not-send-troops-to-ukraine-within-security-guarantees---prime-minister-1122741094.html
Slovakia Will Not Send Troops to Ukraine Within Security Guarantees - Prime Minister
Slovakia Will Not Send Troops to Ukraine Within Security Guarantees - Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Slovakia will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees, but is ready to provide logistical assistance, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday.
2025-09-06T21:16+0000
2025-09-06T21:16+0000
world
robert fico
russia
slovakia
ukraine
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118711542_0:280:3072:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_3647f18aedace16f332cdd2972656355.jpg
"Slovakia will not deploy any military personnel on the territory of Ukraine, on the other hand, Slovakia is important from a logistical point of view, so if we can help with these security guarantees logistically, then we are ready," Fico told the Saturday Dialogues show. Bratislava will not deny the use of its transport infrastructure to countries that need it given the agreements are reached on security guarantees for Ukraine, the prime minister added. At the same time, Slovakia has a constructive approach to relations with Russia and is interested in restarting them as soon as the Ukraine conflict ends, Fico said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously said that the presence of NATO states' troops on Ukrainian territory, under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers, is a threat to Russia, and that Moscow will not accept it under any circumstances.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/us-generals-help-draft-plan-to-deploy-over-10000-european-troops-in-ukraine-reports-1122736098.html
russia
slovakia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118711542_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b51f3174a5630c7cd336257a5f99e584.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
slovakia ukraine troops, robert fico, slovakia security guarantees, logistical assistance ukraine, slovakia transport infrastructure, russia relations slovakia, nato troops ukraine, western companies in russia, liquefied natural gas russia, slovakia military policy, bratislava ukraine conflict, russia-europe energy trade, nato peacekeepers ukraine, russia threat nato troops, sergey lavrov statement, slovakia constructive approach, security guarantees for ukraine, slovakia-russia relations, ukraine conflict peace efforts
slovakia ukraine troops, robert fico, slovakia security guarantees, logistical assistance ukraine, slovakia transport infrastructure, russia relations slovakia, nato troops ukraine, western companies in russia, liquefied natural gas russia, slovakia military policy, bratislava ukraine conflict, russia-europe energy trade, nato peacekeepers ukraine, russia threat nato troops, sergey lavrov statement, slovakia constructive approach, security guarantees for ukraine, slovakia-russia relations, ukraine conflict peace efforts

Slovakia Will Not Send Troops to Ukraine Within Security Guarantees - Prime Minister

21:16 GMT 06.09.2025
© AP Photo / Radovan StoklasaSlovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks during a press conference after the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia, Wednesday, May, 15, 2024.
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks during a press conference after the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia, Wednesday, May, 15, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2025
© AP Photo / Radovan Stoklasa
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovakia will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees, but is ready to provide logistical assistance, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday.
"Slovakia will not deploy any military personnel on the territory of Ukraine, on the other hand, Slovakia is important from a logistical point of view, so if we can help with these security guarantees logistically, then we are ready," Fico told the Saturday Dialogues show.
Bratislava will not deny the use of its transport infrastructure to countries that need it given the agreements are reached on security guarantees for Ukraine, the prime minister added.
Servicemen stand at the end of the Steadfast Dart 2025 exercise, involving some 10,000 troops in three different countries from nine nations and represent the largest NATO operation planned this year, at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2025
World
US Generals Help Draft Plan to Deploy Over 10,000 European Troops in Ukraine - Reports
Yesterday, 15:54 GMT
At the same time, Slovakia has a constructive approach to relations with Russia and is interested in restarting them as soon as the Ukraine conflict ends, Fico said.
"Let us be honest, do you think that Western companies have all left Russia? It is not true at all. They shout all sorts of moral appeals at home, and their companies continue to work in Russia. Do you think that the West does not buy liquefied natural gas from Russia? Russia is the second largest supplier of liquefied natural gas to Europe. Moral appeals are one issue, but business is another," he said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously said that the presence of NATO states' troops on Ukrainian territory, under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers, is a threat to Russia, and that Moscow will not accept it under any circumstances.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала