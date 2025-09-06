https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/trump-says-knows-nothing-about-alleged-failed-top-secret-operation-in-north-korea-in-2019-1122737753.html

Trump Says Knows Nothing About Alleged Failed Top-Secret Operation in North Korea in 2019

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had heard nothing about an allegedly failed US top-secret operation in North Korea in early 2019.

"I don't know anything about it. I could look but I know nothing about it. I'm hearing it now for the first time," Trump told reporters when asked whether the US administration had engaged with North Korea after the alleged incident involving Navy SEALs. The New York Times reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that an elite US navy SEAL unit was dispatched during the first Trump administration to conduct a top secreted mission in North Korea to install an electronic device that would let the United States intercept the communications of Kim Jong Un, but the operation failed, causing deaths of several unarmed North Koreans.

