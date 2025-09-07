https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/almost-half-of-britons-say-israels-treatment-of-palestinians-comparable-to-holocaust-1122745386.html

Almost Half of Britons Say Israel's Treatment of Palestinians Comparable to Holocaust

Almost half of Britons believe that Israel's actions against Palestinians can be considered comparable to the Holocaust, according to a YouGov poll commissioned by the Campaign Against Antisemitism and published on Friday.

A total of 45% of respondents said they believed that Israel treats the Palestinians similarly to how the Nazis treated the Jews, representing a 12% increase compared with last year. Furthermore, 49% of 18-24-year-olds said they did not feel comfortable spending time with people who openly support Israel. In addition, 10% of young people said they had a favorable view of the Palestinian movement Hamas. The poll was conducted online from September 1-2 among 2,245 adult UK citizens. The margin of error was not provided.

