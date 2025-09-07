https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/brics-countries-interested-in-buying-russian-helicopters-1122743303.html
BRICS Countries Interested in Buying Russian Helicopters
BRICS countries are interested in purchasing Russian helicopters, cooperation with the members of the association will significantly expand the scope of application of domestic civil aviation, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told Sputnik within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum.
"As for the sales markets for Russian helicopter equipment, these are the countries of Southeast and South Asia, the countries of the African continent, the CIS. Today, the BRICS member countries are interested in our helicopters. I am convinced that cooperation with BRICS will significantly expand the scope of application of domestic civil aviation," he said. Alikhanov noted that helicopters of the Mi-8/17 type, fire-fighting Ka-32A11BC, light multi-purpose Ansat helicopters have already proven themselves in the foreign market. Also, the Russian Helicopters holding company offers completely new equipment, for example, the offshore Mi-171A3 for delivering people and cargo to offshore drilling platforms, he added. The 10th edition of the EEF was held in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
