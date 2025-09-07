International
Hungary's Orban Advises EU Leaders to Go to Moscow, Sign Security Deal With Russia
Hungary's Orban Advises EU Leaders to Go to Moscow, Sign Security Deal With Russia
The leaders of the European Union should go to Moscow and conclude a security agreement with Russia, stipulating that Ukraine will not become a member of the EU and NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday.
"Europe, in fact, needs to go to Moscow and conclude a security agreement between the EU and Russia, not in Washington. Not only about Ukraine, but also about security between the EU and Russia. It will obviously include that Ukraine will not be a member of either NATO or the EU, but it can also include - and I think Hungary could support this - an agreement on strategic cooperation between Ukraine and the EU," Orban said during a speech. Ukraine's admission to the bloc would mean the EU entering into conflict with Russia and destroying the EU economically, while the agreement on strategic cooperation between the EU and Ukraine could become a compromise option that Budapest would not object to, Orban added.
russia eu security deal, eu russia relations
russia eu security deal, eu russia relations

17:58 GMT 07.09.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of the European Union should go to Moscow and conclude a security agreement with Russia, stipulating that Ukraine will not become a member of the EU and NATO, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday.
"Europe, in fact, needs to go to Moscow and conclude a security agreement between the EU and Russia, not in Washington. Not only about Ukraine, but also about security between the EU and Russia. It will obviously include that Ukraine will not be a member of either NATO or the EU, but it can also include - and I think Hungary could support this - an agreement on strategic cooperation between Ukraine and the EU," Orban said during a speech.
Ukraine's admission to the bloc would mean the EU entering into conflict with Russia and destroying the EU economically, while the agreement on strategic cooperation between the EU and Ukraine could become a compromise option that Budapest would not object to, Orban added.
