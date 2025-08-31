https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/scott-ritter-us--eu-war-hawks-sacrificing-ukraine-to-block-peace-with-russia--1122692273.html
As part of their political game, the US and EU war hawks are prepared to literally sacrifice Ukraine, wiping out its “genetic pool,” said Scott Ritter.Since late last year, Ukraine has been negotiating plans with the United States to lower the mobilization age from 25 to 18 to address the gaping shortage of manpower, according to media reports.Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law in April 2024 to lower the conscription age from 27 to 25, prompting a public outcry. The government said in August that it had no plans to drop the draft age lower. A Ukrainian lawmaker said last September that the army had banned recruiting citizens under 25, who previously had the "fit for limited military service" status.With massive losses, rising draft evasion, and desertions, Ukraine has resorted to draconian mobilization to fill the ranks.Nearly 9,500 convicts—including 100 women—have reportedly been drafted into the army as manpower runs dangerously low.
Scott Ritter: US & EU War Hawks Sacrificing Ukraine to Block Peace with Russia
Western warmongers are desperate to thwart US president Donald Trump’s efforts to improve ties with Russia, said ex-US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter.
As part of their political game, the US and EU war hawks are prepared to literally sacrifice Ukraine
, wiping out its “genetic pool,” said Scott Ritter.
“Soon they'll be sending 18-year-olds to the front line. And when they do that, that's it. Ukraine's finished... because you'll have a bunch of women and you won't have any men left,” he said.
Since late last year, Ukraine has been negotiating plans with the United States to lower the mobilization age from 25 to 18 to address the gaping shortage of manpower, according to media reports.
Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law in April 2024 to lower the conscription age
from 27 to 25, prompting a public outcry. The government said in August that it had no plans to drop the draft age lower. A Ukrainian lawmaker said last September that the army had banned recruiting citizens under 25, who previously had the "
fit for limited military service" status.
With massive losses, rising draft evasion, and desertions, Ukraine has resorted to draconian mobilization to fill the ranks.
Nearly 9,500 convicts—including 100 women—have reportedly been drafted
into the army as manpower runs dangerously low.