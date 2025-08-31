https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/scott-ritter-us--eu-war-hawks-sacrificing-ukraine-to-block-peace-with-russia--1122692273.html

Scott Ritter: US & EU War Hawks Sacrificing Ukraine to Block Peace with Russia

As part of their political game, the US and EU war hawks are prepared to literally sacrifice Ukraine, wiping out its “genetic pool,” said Scott Ritter.

As part of their political game, the US and EU war hawks are prepared to literally sacrifice Ukraine, wiping out its “genetic pool,” said Scott Ritter.Since late last year, Ukraine has been negotiating plans with the United States to lower the mobilization age from 25 to 18 to address the gaping shortage of manpower, according to media reports.Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law in April 2024 to lower the conscription age from 27 to 25, prompting a public outcry. The government said in August that it had no plans to drop the draft age lower. A Ukrainian lawmaker said last September that the army had banned recruiting citizens under 25, who previously had the "fit for limited military service" status.With massive losses, rising draft evasion, and desertions, Ukraine has resorted to draconian mobilization to fill the ranks.Nearly 9,500 convicts—including 100 women—have reportedly been drafted into the army as manpower runs dangerously low.

