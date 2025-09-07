International
Ivan Papanin: Combat Icebreaker That Will Ensure Russia’s Arctic Supremacy
Ivan Papanin: Combat Icebreaker That Will Ensure Russia’s Arctic Supremacy
The Russian Navy has received a new and potent addition – the patrol icebreaker Ivan Papanin.
What makes the ship so special? Military analyst and retired Russian Navy captain Vasily Dandykin explains. Jack of all tradesThe Ivan Papanin combines the capabilities of an icebreaker, a tug and a patrol vessel that can carry out combat and rescue missions. She can plough through polar ice up to 1.7m thick and engage both airborne and seaborne targets. Ice-breaking lifelineShips like the Ivan Papanin will increase Russia’s ability to reinforce and resupply remote polar military outposts that gaurd the country’s Arctic reaches, without the need to employ nuclear-powered icebreakers. Superior firepowerThe ship is equipped with a main gun and anti-air missile systems. She carries a Ka-27 helicopter and can transport amphibious and attack hovercraft. She could also potentially be fitted with Kalibr cruise missile launchers. Polar protectorThe Ivan Papanin and her future sister-ships will further enhance Russia’s ability to project power in the Arctic and to guard the country’s northern borders.
16:38 GMT 07.09.2025
The Russian Navy has received a new and potent addition – the patrol icebreaker Ivan Papanin.
What makes the ship so special? Military analyst and retired Russian Navy captain Vasily Dandykin explains.
Jack of all trades
The Ivan Papanin combines the capabilities of an icebreaker, a tug and a patrol vessel that can carry out combat and rescue missions. She can plough through polar ice up to 1.7m thick and engage both airborne and seaborne targets.
Ice-breaking lifeline
Ships like the Ivan Papanin will increase Russia’s ability to reinforce and resupply remote polar military outposts that gaurd the country’s Arctic reaches, without the need to employ nuclear-powered icebreakers.
Superior firepower
The ship is equipped with a main gun and anti-air missile systems. She carries a Ka-27 helicopter and can transport amphibious and attack hovercraft. She could also potentially be fitted with Kalibr cruise missile launchers.
Polar protector
The Ivan Papanin and her future sister-ships will further enhance Russia’s ability to project power in the Arctic and to guard the country’s northern borders.
