Peace in Ukraine ‘Easier Without Brussels Hawks Fueling War’

Peace in Ukraine ‘Easier Without Brussels Hawks Fueling War’

It would be easier to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis if the "hawks" in Brussels stopped fueling the conflict, the Russian Embassy in Belgium said on Sunday.

2025-09-07T18:31+0000

2025-09-07T18:31+0000

2025-09-07T18:31+0000

"It is obvious that if the 'hawks' in Brussels and other Western capitals stop fueling the war and support peace efforts, including those undertaken by US President [Donald] Trump, then it will become much easier to achieve peace," the embassy wrote on Telegram. Instead, the Belgian government is becoming more and more Russophobic, misleading its citizens about Russia's alleged intent to attack Brussels, the embassy added. Earlier in September, Belgian Defense Minister Thomas Francken said that Moscow was capable of "infiltrating" one of the NATO member states by 2030 under the pretext of protecting the Russian-speaking minority in it, while at the same time attacking Brussels, "the capital of diplomacy," with drones and missiles. "The flawed logic offered to ordinary citizens confirms that the current Belgian leadership is rapidly moving away from its previously declared moderation in foreign affairs and is increasingly joining the ranks of the most Russophobic part of the EU and NATO, pursuing an extremely dangerous course of inciting confrontation with our country," the statement read. The Russian embassy dismissed the allegations, adding that the policies pursued by the Belgian government result in significant economic and social costs, which Belgian citizens are forced to pay.

