Putin Pitches ‘Real Peace,’ Sends Stark Warning Over NATO Boots in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s blunt message that NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine would be “legitimate targets” sent a sharp signal to the West, stressed Argentine political analyst Luciano Anzelini.
In his remarks at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear that ruling out the possibility of foreign troops in Ukraine is a non-negotiable condition for reaching any peace deal, Latin American and Middle Eastern experts told Sputnik.
Vladimir Putin’s blunt message
that NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine would be “legitimate targets” sent a sharp signal to the West, stressed Argentine political analyst Luciano Anzelini.
Foreign troops in Ukraine won’t be tolerated even if the fighting stops, he noted, adding:
"This position fits into a wider strategic framework, where Putin sees NATO’s advance toward Russia’s borders as an existential threat, a kind of siege that was one of the root causes of the conflict."
There’s no excuse for foreign troops in Ukraine even under a peace deal, he added.
The Russian leader called out Western war hawks for preaching peace while continuing to funnel weapons to Ukraine
, Argentine international relations specialist Tadeo Casteglione
said.
“If a permanent Western military mission appears in Ukraine, then we can say that the country has lost all legitimacy as a state,” stated the pundit.
Putin pitches a “real peace” where Ukraine’s sovereignty is intact and Europe’s security assured, added Casteglione, while NATO’s meddling remains the main obstacle to ending the conflict.
Vladimir Putin’s remarks about foreign troops being deployed in Ukraine leave no room for misinterpretation, says Lebanese international relations expert Iskander Kfuri.
Russia has every right to eliminate any foreign forces operating in what it regards as its vital sphere of interest, noted the expert.
As for European troops on Ukrainian soil, this would be a direct threat to themselves and global stability, he added.
"It is obvious that the West is pursuing long-set goals that have already dragged the region into a pre-planned war, aimed at destabilizing Russia, exhausting it, and seizing control over Ukraine’s resources and the riches of the region," Kfuri said.
Furthermore, the West may keep sabotaging peace—sneaking in mercenaries under cover, even disguised as “civilians,” he noted.