Putin Pitches ‘Real Peace,’ Sends Stark Warning Over NATO Boots in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s blunt message that NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine would be “legitimate targets” sent a sharp signal to the West, stressed Argentine political analyst Luciano Anzelini.

Vladimir Putin’s blunt message that NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine would be “legitimate targets” sent a sharp signal to the West, stressed Argentine political analyst Luciano Anzelini. Foreign troops in Ukraine won’t be tolerated even if the fighting stops, he noted, adding:There’s no excuse for foreign troops in Ukraine even under a peace deal, he added.West’s Hypocrisy The Russian leader called out Western war hawks for preaching peace while continuing to funnel weapons to Ukraine, Argentine international relations specialist Tadeo Casteglione said. Putin pitches a “real peace” where Ukraine’s sovereignty is intact and Europe’s security assured, added Casteglione, while NATO’s meddling remains the main obstacle to ending the conflict. West’s Long Game Vladimir Putin’s remarks about foreign troops being deployed in Ukraine leave no room for misinterpretation, says Lebanese international relations expert Iskander Kfuri. Russia has every right to eliminate any foreign forces operating in what it regards as its vital sphere of interest, noted the expert.As for European troops on Ukrainian soil, this would be a direct threat to themselves and global stability, he added.Furthermore, the West may keep sabotaging peace—sneaking in mercenaries under cover, even disguised as “civilians,” he noted.

