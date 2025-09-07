https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/russia-convinced-most-countries-oppose-unipolar-world-kremlin-spokesman-1122741258.html
Russia Convinced Most Countries Oppose Unipolar World – Kremlin Spokesman
Russia is convinced that the vast majority of countries do not want a unipolar world or someone to dictate rules to them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sputnik at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
"The only thing we are convinced of is that the overwhelming majority of countries on the planet do not want a unipolar world, do not want someone dictating rules, want to live not by rules but by law, and want to be guided by the only thing we have in common – the UN, its charter, and its principles. Because that is the only tangible common ground we have. Whether we can develop something better, we do not know yet. Unfortunately, we cannot be certain of that," Peskov said. Peskov added that some new initiatives particularly from the Global South are paramount of importance nowadays. On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed an initiative in the field of global governance designed to build a more equitable global system. China is ready to work together with all countries to create a more just and equitable global governance system and move towards a community with a common future for humanity, Xi said. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for the initiative on Monday, saying that Russia was interested in discussing the proposals. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3 to 6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
unipolar world, global governance, global south, china global governance, equitable global system, international law, russia-china relations, global order, world governance initiatives, president xi jinping, vladimir putin support, eastern economic forum, new global governance, international relations, un charter, global transformation, global cooperation, fair global governance, russia global vision, china's initiative, international diplomacy, global future
"The only thing we are convinced of is that the overwhelming majority of countries on the planet do not want a unipolar world, do not want someone dictating rules, want to live not by rules but by law, and want to be guided by the only thing we have in common – the UN, its charter, and its principles. Because that is the only tangible common ground we have. Whether we can develop something better, we do not know yet. Unfortunately, we cannot be certain of that," Peskov said.
Peskov added that some new initiatives particularly from the Global South are paramount of importance nowadays.
"Amid all these transformations, very important initiatives are emerging that are essentially aligned with this vision shared by the countries of the Global South, our country, and the People's Republic of China. That is why such initiatives resonate with us and have received the support of President [Vladimir Putin]," Peskov added, commenting on China's initiative for new global governance.
On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed an initiative in the field of global governance designed to build a more equitable global system. China is ready to work together with all countries to create a more just and equitable global governance system and move towards a community with a common future for humanity, Xi said. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for the initiative on Monday, saying that Russia was interested in discussing the proposals.
The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3 to 6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.