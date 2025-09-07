International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/trump-pushes-us-nuclear-deals-in-uk-ahead-of-state-visit-1122745826.html
Trump Pushes US Nuclear Deals in UK Ahead of State Visit
Trump Pushes US Nuclear Deals in UK Ahead of State Visit
Sputnik International
Ahead of US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, the White House is lobbying for plans for US companies to build nuclear power plants (NPP) and data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) software in the UK, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2025-09-07T22:11+0000
2025-09-07T22:11+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
us
donald trump
westinghouse
nuclear power plants
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122619096_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1553489a136c8d77a2c945012027606f.jpg
In August, US Vice President JD Vance held private talks in Scotland with a number of large US companies from the nuclear sector. Executives from Westinghouse, GE Hitachi, X-energy, Holtec International and TerraPower attended the meeting, which was expected to last 20 minutes, but turned out to be twice as long, the newspaper reported. The projects promoted by the US include a major NPP proposed by Westinghouse on the island of Anglesey in North Wales. X-Energy, which is backed by Amazon, suggested building a string of miniature plants in industrial areas across the country, the newspaper reported. Government sources realize that both countries view nuclear power as a key factor in meeting the electricity demand expected to arise in AI data centers and are discussing ways to work more closely together, the report said. "The White House wants announcements for Trump to make while he is here… So there is huge pressure to make that happen. But the Government will not allow that to happen unless there are credible proposals from the nuclear companies on the table," an unnamed UK source was quoted as saying by the newspaper. Trump will pay a state visit to the UK on September 17-19.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/russia-set-to-build-another-unique-floating-nuclear-power-plant---putin-1122726207.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122619096_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_109e678459f87f151b24d4048381d4a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk nuclear power plants, ai data centers
uk nuclear power plants, ai data centers

Trump Pushes US Nuclear Deals in UK Ahead of State Visit

22:11 GMT 07.09.2025
© AP Photo / Luis M. AlvarezPresident Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, en route to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, en route to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2025
© AP Photo / Luis M. Alvarez
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ahead of US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, the White House is lobbying for plans for US companies to build nuclear power plants (NPP) and data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) software in the UK, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
In August, US Vice President JD Vance held private talks in Scotland with a number of large US companies from the nuclear sector. Executives from Westinghouse, GE Hitachi, X-energy, Holtec International and TerraPower attended the meeting, which was expected to last 20 minutes, but turned out to be twice as long, the newspaper reported.
The projects promoted by the US include a major NPP proposed by Westinghouse on the island of Anglesey in North Wales. X-Energy, which is backed by Amazon, suggested building a string of miniature plants in industrial areas across the country, the newspaper reported.
Government sources realize that both countries view nuclear power as a key factor in meeting the electricity demand expected to arise in AI data centers and are discussing ways to work more closely together, the report said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting in Vladivostok on issues of developing the fuel and energy complex of the Far Eastern Federal District. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2025
Russia
Russia Set to Build Another Unique Floating Nuclear Power Plant - Putin
4 September, 13:31 GMT
"The White House wants announcements for Trump to make while he is here… So there is huge pressure to make that happen. But the Government will not allow that to happen unless there are credible proposals from the nuclear companies on the table," an unnamed UK source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Trump will pay a state visit to the UK on September 17-19.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала