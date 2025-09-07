https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/trump-pushes-us-nuclear-deals-in-uk-ahead-of-state-visit-1122745826.html

Trump Pushes US Nuclear Deals in UK Ahead of State Visit

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, the White House is lobbying for plans for US companies to build nuclear power plants (NPP) and data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) software in the UK, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In August, US Vice President JD Vance held private talks in Scotland with a number of large US companies from the nuclear sector. Executives from Westinghouse, GE Hitachi, X-energy, Holtec International and TerraPower attended the meeting, which was expected to last 20 minutes, but turned out to be twice as long, the newspaper reported. The projects promoted by the US include a major NPP proposed by Westinghouse on the island of Anglesey in North Wales. X-Energy, which is backed by Amazon, suggested building a string of miniature plants in industrial areas across the country, the newspaper reported. Government sources realize that both countries view nuclear power as a key factor in meeting the electricity demand expected to arise in AI data centers and are discussing ways to work more closely together, the report said. "The White House wants announcements for Trump to make while he is here… So there is huge pressure to make that happen. But the Government will not allow that to happen unless there are credible proposals from the nuclear companies on the table," an unnamed UK source was quoted as saying by the newspaper. Trump will pay a state visit to the UK on September 17-19.

