Russia Set to Build Another Unique Floating Nuclear Power Plant - Putin
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Russia is set to build another unique floating nuclear power plant (NPP), which will provide energy to the Baimsky GOK Mining and Processing Plant in Chukotka Autonomous Area, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Putin held a meeting on the development of fuel and energy complexes in the Far East.
"It is planned to build another unique floating nuclear power plant. It will have to provide energy to the Baimsky GOK Mining and Processing Plant in Chukotka," Putin said during the meeting.
The nuclear power industry fully meets the green standards, and Russia must continue to develop this area, the president noted.
"Nuclear power plant projects rightfully belong to the so-called 'green energy,' they actually have no carbon footprint. Of course, we must further develop this promising area," Putin said.
The president also called for an accelerated push to expand and modernize electric power infrastructure in the country's Far East.
"We need to actively build electric power facilities in the district and upgrade existing stations. The stages and terms of such work should be clearly agreed upon," Putin said during a meeting on the development of fuel and energy facilities in the Far East at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
He highlighted that Russia's Far East is developing at an accelerated pace.
"We can see that the Far East - this is, by the way, thanks to our joint efforts, for which I would like to thank you all, it is the result of our team work. In and of itself, it would certainly not be developing at the pace that is evident now. Well, we see that the Far East is developing at an accelerated pace," Putin said.
The growth rate needs to be further increased, and the competitive advantages and potential of Russia's Far East need to be used as much as possible, the president added.
"Our task is to provide the region with the resources necessary for its economic development," Putin also said.
