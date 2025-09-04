https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/russia-set-to-build-another-unique-floating-nuclear-power-plant---putin-1122726207.html

Russia Set to Build Another Unique Floating Nuclear Power Plant - Putin

Russia Set to Build Another Unique Floating Nuclear Power Plant - Putin

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Russia is set to build another unique floating nuclear power plant (NPP), which will provide energy to the Baimsky GOK Mining and...

Earlier in the day, Putin held a meeting on the development of fuel and energy complexes in the Far East. The nuclear power industry fully meets the green standards, and Russia must continue to develop this area, the president noted. "Nuclear power plant projects rightfully belong to the so-called 'green energy,' they actually have no carbon footprint. Of course, we must further develop this promising area," Putin said. The president also called for an accelerated push to expand and modernize electric power infrastructure in the country's Far East. He highlighted that Russia's Far East is developing at an accelerated pace. "We can see that the Far East - this is, by the way, thanks to our joint efforts, for which I would like to thank you all, it is the result of our team work. In and of itself, it would certainly not be developing at the pace that is evident now. Well, we see that the Far East is developing at an accelerated pace," Putin said. The growth rate needs to be further increased, and the competitive advantages and potential of Russia's Far East need to be used as much as possible, the president added. "Our task is to provide the region with the resources necessary for its economic development," Putin also said.The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.

