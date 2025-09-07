https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/ukrainian-drones-hit-staff-training-center-at-zaporozhye-npp-1122741559.html
Ukrainian Drones Hit Staff Training Center at Zaporozhye NPP
SIMFEROPOL, Russia (Sputnik) - Ukrainian drones have struck the roof of the personnel training center at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but failed to cause critical damage, the plant's press office said on Saturday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the ZNPP personnel training center with drones. They hit the roof of Building G. This center is unique, as it houses the world's only full-scale reactor hall simulator, which is critical for personnel training," the statement read.
The center is located 300 meters (some 980 feet) from the plant's power unit.
Fire and critical destruction were avoided, the press office said.
The radiation level at the compound is normal, the press office also said, adding that the limits and conditions for safe operation have not been violated. The plant continues to operate as usual, the press office said.