https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/ukrainian-drones-hit-staff-training-center-at-zaporozhye-npp-1122741559.html

Ukrainian Drones Hit Staff Training Center at Zaporozhye NPP

Ukrainian Drones Hit Staff Training Center at Zaporozhye NPP

Sputnik International

Ukrainian drones have struck the roof of the personnel training center at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but failed to cause critical damage, the plant's press office said on Saturday.

2025-09-07T03:24+0000

2025-09-07T03:24+0000

2025-09-07T03:24+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/06/1122741399_0:115:3231:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_4b8175d3ac42fa4940f3dd69cfc01b0d.jpg

"The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the ZNPP personnel training center with drones. They hit the roof of Building G. This center is unique, as it houses the world's only full-scale reactor hall simulator, which is critical for personnel training," the statement read. The center is located 300 meters (some 980 feet) from the plant's power unit. Fire and critical destruction were avoided, the press office said. The radiation level at the compound is normal, the press office also said, adding that the limits and conditions for safe operation have not been violated. The plant continues to operate as usual, the press office said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/drone-strikes-hit-near-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant---statement-1122545951.html

ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian drones, zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, znpp, personnel training center, drone attack, reactor hall simulator, building g, radiation levels, nuclear safety, military conflict, energy infrastructure, nuclear plant operations, critical damage, safe operation