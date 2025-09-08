https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/brics-leaders-discuss-economic-cooperation-in-current-global-situation---kremlin-1122750897.html
Leaders of the BRICS member states discussed cooperation in trade, economic and other areas, taking into account the current situation in the global economy, at the extraordinary online summit on Monday, the Kremlin said.
"The issues of cooperation between BRICS member countries in trade, economic, financial, investment and other spheres were discussed, taking into account the current situation in the global economy," the Kremlin said in a statement on Telegram.Brazil, at the initiative of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, held an extraordinary online summit of BRICS member states on Monday to discuss the trade policy of US President Donald Trump.BRICS is an intergovernmental association established in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil, with South Africa joining in 2011. At the beginning of 2024, several more states acceded to BRICS. Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Uzbekistan and other countries officially became BRICS partner states as of January 1, 2025. On January 6 of this year, the government of Brazil, which assumed the chairmanship of the association on January 1, announced the accession of Indonesia to BRICS as a full member.
"The issues of cooperation between BRICS member countries in trade, economic, financial, investment and other spheres were discussed, taking into account the current situation in the global economy," the Kremlin said in a statement on Telegram.
Brazil, at the initiative of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, held an extraordinary online summit
of BRICS member states on Monday to discuss the trade policy of US President Donald Trump.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association established in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil, with South Africa joining in 2011. At the beginning of 2024, several more states acceded to BRICS. Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Uzbekistan and other countries officially became BRICS partner states as of January 1, 2025. On January 6 of this year, the government of Brazil, which assumed the chairmanship of the association on January 1, announced the accession of Indonesia to BRICS as a full member.