Putin Joins Extraordinary Online BRICS Summit

The BRICS online summit convened by Brazil on Monday is taking place in a closed format meeting, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping participating via video link.

2025-09-08T12:31+0000

Russian President Vladimir Putin joined on Monday the extraordinary online BRICS summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Secondary sanctions are hindering the strengthening of trade ties between countries, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday.The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict should take into account the legitimate interests of all the parties regarding security issues, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said."With regard to Ukraine, it is necessary to pave the way to a realistic settlement that would take into account the legitimate security interests of all parties," Lula da Silva said during an extraordinary online BRICS summit convened on his initiative.The trust in the UN Security Council as a body for dispute resolution has been lost, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said.The UN Security Council is unable to fulfill its role in resolving disputes, the Egyptian leader added."The importance of BRICS as a prominent international forum is growing. It consistently promotes constructive cooperation between the states based on the principles of mutual respect," Sisi said.Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the extraordinary online BRICS summit on Monday that he shares Brazil's position on the Ukrainian crisis."President Lula spoke about the Ukrainian crisis and the conflict in the Gaza Strip. I agree with Brazil's position, I am sure that we are all united on these issues," Xi said.BRICS will withstand the test of international turbulence and will continue its sustainable and long-term development, the Chinese president added.BRICS should uphold openness and protect international economic and trade order, the Chinese leader said, adding that the closer the cooperation between the BRICS countries, the more confidently they will respond to external challenges."Some countries are continuously launching trade and tariff wars, which is seriously affecting the global economy and undermining international trade rules," Xi also said.BRICS is an intergovernmental association established in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil, with South Africa joining in 2011. At the beginning of 2024, several more states acceded to BRICS. Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Uzbekistan and other countries officially became BRICS partner states as of January 1, 2025. On January 6 of this year, the government of Brazil, which assumed the chairmanship of the association on January 1, announced the accession of Indonesia to BRICS as a full member.

