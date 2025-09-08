https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/europe-risks-dismal-fate-as-us-vassal---borrell-1122747293.html

Europe Risks Dismal Fate as 'US Vassal' - Borrell

Europe Risks Dismal Fate as 'US Vassal' - Borrell

Sputnik International

Europe is “at real risk of becoming America’s vassal,” warns former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

2025-09-08T07:44+0000

2025-09-08T07:44+0000

2025-09-08T07:44+0000

world

us

european union (eu)

josep borrell

donald trump

trump tariffs

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/08/1122747115_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_80f11137c5590860c1aeb9379e44439c.jpg

After Europe handed nonreciprocal concessions to Donald Trump on defense and trade, and accepted a secondary role in settlement of the Ukraine crisis, the EU now looks “dangerously fragmented and weak, stuck in a hostile internal and external environment,” claims former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. With just 5% of the world’s population and a widening economic gap with other powers, Europe is “at real risk of becoming America’s vassal,” he warns in a media opinion piece. The EU’s global role has become largely irrelevant, undermined by a lack of credibility and unity, Borrell admits. According to him, an alliance of Trump sympathizers and Atlanticists rules the European Council and Commission. Their strategy is to “flatter and appease the US president in the hopes of damage control”—promoting increased political, strategic, and economic dependence on the US, and failing spectacularly. Last month, Borrell said that Europe’s claim to “strategic autonomy” looked shaky at best considering the US-EU trade deal."From a political standpoint, the result is very bad. It gives the impression of weakness and submission to [US President Donald] Trump’s demands. And it shows Europe can hardly be considered a strategically autonomous actor," Borrell told the media.Frankly, Borrell’s warning is rich, coming from the architect of many of these narrow-minded policy choices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/borrell-says-europe-not-strategically-autonomous-after-eu-us-tariff-deal-1122551709.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

josep borrell, eu fragmented and weak says borrell, eu trump deal, trump tariffs, eu deal trump economy, eurozone economy, eu economics