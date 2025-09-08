https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/globalists-attacks-on-russia-linked-to-its-rich-natural-resources-1122746778.html

Globalists' Attacks on Russia Linked to Its Rich Natural Resources

Globalists' attacks on Russia are linked to its rich natural resource reserves, estimated at $75 trillion, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, says.

Globalists' attacks on Russia are linked to its rich natural resource reserves, estimated at $75 trillion, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, says. According to estimates by the international agency Statista for 2021, which RDIF CEO cites, after Russia, the top five countries in terms of natural resource reserves include the United States ($45 trillion), Saudi Arabia ($34 trillion), Canada ($33 trillion) and Iran ($27 trillion).

