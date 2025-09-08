https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/orban-expects-eus-next-7-year-budget-to-become-last-one-if-bloc-does-not-change-1122746626.html

Orban Expects EU's Next 7-Year Budget to Become Last One If Bloc Does Not Change

The European Union is in a state of disintegration, and if there are no radical changes, the next seven-year budget will be the last one for the community, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"I believe that the European Union has now entered a state of disintegration. And if it continues like this — and the likelihood of this is very high, — thenб the EU will go down in history as a depressing result of a noble experiment," Orban said, speaking at the opening of the political season in the city of Kotcse. The Hungarian prime minister recalled that the European Union must now adopt a new common budget for 2028-2035. The Hungarian Prime Minister proposed a possible way out of the crisis: the formation of four "circles," so that the outermost one would include countries that want to cooperate in the field of security and energy security, which could include not only EU member states, but also Turkey, the United Kingdom and Ukraine; the second circle would include countries that have a common market, similar to the EU's internal market; the third circle would include eurozone countries with a common monetary policy, and the fourth would unite countries that want a close political union with common political principles. Orban previously stated that if the European Union continued its economic policy, its days are numbered, it would fall apart on its own, there would no point in even leaving it, and the period during which something could be radically changed is two to three years. According to the politician, Europe will fall apart before our eyes if the liberals in power in Brussels are not replaced by representatives of patriotic governments, "purges" are needed, similar to those taking place in the United States.

