International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/orban-expects-eus-next-7-year-budget-to-become-last-one-if-bloc-does-not-change-1122746626.html
Orban Expects EU's Next 7-Year Budget to Become Last One If Bloc Does Not Change
Orban Expects EU's Next 7-Year Budget to Become Last One If Bloc Does Not Change
Sputnik International
The European Union is in a state of disintegration, and if there are no radical changes, the next seven-year budget will be the last one for the community, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
2025-09-08T04:57+0000
2025-09-08T04:57+0000
world
viktor orban
hungary
united kingdom (uk)
european union (eu)
ukraine
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg
"I believe that the European Union has now entered a state of disintegration. And if it continues like this — and the likelihood of this is very high, — thenб the EU will go down in history as a depressing result of a noble experiment," Orban said, speaking at the opening of the political season in the city of Kotcse. The Hungarian prime minister recalled that the European Union must now adopt a new common budget for 2028-2035. The Hungarian Prime Minister proposed a possible way out of the crisis: the formation of four "circles," so that the outermost one would include countries that want to cooperate in the field of security and energy security, which could include not only EU member states, but also Turkey, the United Kingdom and Ukraine; the second circle would include countries that have a common market, similar to the EU's internal market; the third circle would include eurozone countries with a common monetary policy, and the fourth would unite countries that want a close political union with common political principles. Orban previously stated that if the European Union continued its economic policy, its days are numbered, it would fall apart on its own, there would no point in even leaving it, and the period during which something could be radically changed is two to three years. According to the politician, Europe will fall apart before our eyes if the liberals in power in Brussels are not replaced by representatives of patriotic governments, "purges" are needed, similar to those taking place in the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/hungarys-orban-advises-eu-leaders-to-go-to-moscow-sign-security-deal-with-russia-1122745273.html
hungary
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_189:0:2918:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50ae08cecabcb40f95235c93ec6e6985.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the european union is in a state of disintegration, and if there are no radical changes, the next seven-year budget will be the last one for the community, according to hungarian prime minister viktor orban.
the european union is in a state of disintegration, and if there are no radical changes, the next seven-year budget will be the last one for the community, according to hungarian prime minister viktor orban.

Orban Expects EU's Next 7-Year Budget to Become Last One If Bloc Does Not Change

04:57 GMT 08.09.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The European Union is in a state of disintegration, and if there are no radical changes, the next seven-year budget will be the last one for the community, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
"I believe that the European Union has now entered a state of disintegration. And if it continues like this — and the likelihood of this is very high, — thenб the EU will go down in history as a depressing result of a noble experiment," Orban said, speaking at the opening of the political season in the city of Kotcse.
The Hungarian prime minister recalled that the European Union must now adopt a new common budget for 2028-2035.
"Even if we manage to pass this budget — which we may have serious doubts about — but if we do, it will be the last seven-year budget of the European Union. If things continue like this, I consider it completely impossible to pass a common budget after 2035," he emphasized.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an annual international press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2025
World
Hungary's Orban Advises EU Leaders to Go to Moscow, Sign Security Deal With Russia
Yesterday, 17:58 GMT
The Hungarian Prime Minister proposed a possible way out of the crisis: the formation of four "circles," so that the outermost one would include countries that want to cooperate in the field of security and energy security, which could include not only EU member states, but also Turkey, the United Kingdom and Ukraine; the second circle would include countries that have a common market, similar to the EU's internal market; the third circle would include eurozone countries with a common monetary policy, and the fourth would unite countries that want a close political union with common political principles.
"Only such a flexible structure of circles can ensure interaction between European countries at different levels of cooperation... If we do not move to this order, the European Union will fall apart," Orban concluded.
Orban previously stated that if the European Union continued its economic policy, its days are numbered, it would fall apart on its own, there would no point in even leaving it, and the period during which something could be radically changed is two to three years. According to the politician, Europe will fall apart before our eyes if the liberals in power in Brussels are not replaced by representatives of patriotic governments, "purges" are needed, similar to those taking place in the United States.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала