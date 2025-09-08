https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/trump-issues-last-warning-to-hamas-over-gaza-peace-deal-1122746216.html

Trump Issues ‘Last Warning’ to Hamas Over Gaza Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump called on Palestinian movement Hamas on Sunday to accept the US terms regarding a peace deal on the conflict in the Gaza Strip, adding that this is his "last warning."

"Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning,there will not be another one!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.Israel announced plans to seize Gaza City amid ongoing mediated negotiations on a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages. On Monday, an Egyptian source told RIA Novosti that Palestinian movement Hamas agreed to the plan that was delivered to both Hamas and Israel on August 17. It envisions a complete end to hostilities, the release of half of the Israeli hostages remaining in Hamas' captivity in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Israel has not yet provided its response to this proposal.

