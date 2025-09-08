https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/trump-plans-to-talk-to-putin-in-next-few-days-1122746466.html

Trump Plans to Talk to Putin in Next Few Days

US President Donald Trump said he planned to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the next few days.

"Very soon. Over the next couple of days," Trump told reporters when asked if he planned to talk to the Russian leader.On August 15, talks were held in Alaska between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The leaders met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage. The presidents discussed ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. Both leaders described the meeting positively. Following the summit, the Russian president stated that it was possible to reach an end to the conflict in Ukraine and stressed that Russia was interested in a long-term settlement.The leaders of several European countries will visit the United States early this week to discuss a peace deal on Ukraine, Donald Trump also said.Trump received Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders at the White House on August 18. During the meeting, Trump said that he would not compare the security guarantees that Ukraine could receive with those that exist in NATO. Trump also said that there would be no US troops in Ukraine during his presidency. Bloomberg reported that US and European security guarantees for Kiev would be based on the work of a "coalition of the willing," which could include a multinational force.The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that any scenario for the deployment of troops from NATO member states in Ukraine was categorically unacceptable for Russia and was fraught with a sharp escalation. Moscow previously called the statements about the possibility of deploying a contingent of NATO member states in Ukraine, voiced in the UK and other European countries, an incitement to continue hostilities.As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized earlier, Russia is ready to discuss political aspects of the settlement with Ukraine and work in any format, while Moscow has still not received a response from Kiev to the proposal to create three working groups for a more specific consideration of humanitarian, military and political issues, put forward by the Russian side at the talks in Istanbul in 2022.

