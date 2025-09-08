https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/ukraine-settlement-must-include-legitimate-interests-of-all-parties---brazilian-president-1122750618.html
Brazil’s President Insists Ukraine Deal Must Include All Parties’ Legitimate Interests
Brazil’s President Insists Ukraine Deal Must Include All Parties’ Legitimate Interests
Sputnik International
The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict should take into account the legitimate interests of all the parties regarding security issues, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday.
2025-09-08T13:48+0000
2025-09-08T13:48+0000
2025-09-08T14:04+0000
world
lula da silva
ukraine
brics
brazil
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121686870_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_704ad9ee77c5d41962c4cce14cef5ac7.jpg
"With regard to Ukraine, it is necessary to pave the way to a realistic settlement that would take into account the legitimate security interests of all parties," Lula da Silva said during an extraordinary online BRICS summit convened on his initiative.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/larry-johnson-russia-holds-all-the-cards-in-ukrainian-conflict-1122540726.html
ukraine
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121686870_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de9d81d56d2afe2f4a14176d54fb854b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine settlement, ukrainian conflict, brazilian president luiz inacio lula da silva
ukraine settlement, ukrainian conflict, brazilian president luiz inacio lula da silva
Brazil’s President Insists Ukraine Deal Must Include All Parties’ Legitimate Interests
13:48 GMT 08.09.2025 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 08.09.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict should take into account the legitimate interests of all the parties regarding security issues, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday.
"With regard to Ukraine, it is necessary to pave the way to a realistic settlement that would take into account the legitimate security interests of all parties,"
Lula da Silva said during an extraordinary online BRICS summit convened on his initiative.