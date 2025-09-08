International
Brazil’s President Insists Ukraine Deal Must Include All Parties’ Legitimate Interests
Brazil’s President Insists Ukraine Deal Must Include All Parties’ Legitimate Interests
Sputnik International
The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict should take into account the legitimate interests of all the parties regarding security issues, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday.
"With regard to Ukraine, it is necessary to pave the way to a realistic settlement that would take into account the legitimate security interests of all parties," Lula da Silva said during an extraordinary online BRICS summit convened on his initiative.
13:48 GMT 08.09.2025 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 08.09.2025)
Russian servicemen seen next to a destroyed Ukrainian T-64 tank amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye, Kursk region, Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict should take into account the legitimate interests of all the parties regarding security issues, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday.
"With regard to Ukraine, it is necessary to pave the way to a realistic settlement that would take into account the legitimate security interests of all parties," Lula da Silva said during an extraordinary online BRICS summit convened on his initiative.
