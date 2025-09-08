https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/ukraine-settlement-must-include-legitimate-interests-of-all-parties---brazilian-president-1122750618.html

Brazil’s President Insists Ukraine Deal Must Include All Parties’ Legitimate Interests

Brazil's President Insists Ukraine Deal Must Include All Parties' Legitimate Interests

The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict should take into account the legitimate interests of all the parties regarding security issues, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday.

"With regard to Ukraine, it is necessary to pave the way to a realistic settlement that would take into account the legitimate security interests of all parties," Lula da Silva said during an extraordinary online BRICS summit convened on his initiative.

