International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/eu-industrial-enterprises-closing-at-record-pace-since-2009-1122753418.html
EU Industrial Enterprises Closing at Record Pace Since 2009
EU Industrial Enterprises Closing at Record Pace Since 2009
Sputnik International
The number of large enterprises in the European Union that announced plans to close in January-August has reached its highest level since the height of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, Sputnik calculated based on data from the European Restructuring Monitor (ERM).
2025-09-09T06:21+0000
2025-09-09T06:21+0000
economy
europe
germany
spain
france
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101641/35/1016413567_0:153:3040:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_63cd23ab94a271b9ac18a1025ff65b09.jpg
In total, 72 large industrial enterprises in the EU announced plans to close from January 1 to August 31 this year. The last time there were more was in the crisis year of 2009, when 81 industrial companies closed during the same period. At the same time, even in the coronavirus year, only 49 enterprises closed. Unlike previous years, when the bulk of enterprises that ceased operations were in Germany, this year the closures are occurring almost equally in all economies. The largest number was in Spain (17%), another 14% - in France, 11% each — in the Czech Republic and Germany. Only two countries closed one enterprise in January-August — Croatia and Denmark. The closure of large companies led to the dismissal of 18,000 workers in the industrial sector. This is the third-worst result in the history of the EU, more were dismissed during the height of the coronavirus (18,700 people) and the global financial crisis (27,300 people). In general, the number of large enterprises that closed in all sectors of the EU economy was the largest since the global crisis — 99. The number of people laid off as a result of this was 27,300.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/orban-expects-eus-next-7-year-budget-to-become-last-one-if-bloc-does-not-change-1122746626.html
germany
spain
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101641/35/1016413567_178:0:2863:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_1f6a684a36a6320a6ce47958f1c3f308.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the number of large enterprises in the european union that announced plans to close in january-august has reached its highest level since the height of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, sputnik calculated based on data from the european restructuring monitor (erm).
the number of large enterprises in the european union that announced plans to close in january-august has reached its highest level since the height of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, sputnik calculated based on data from the european restructuring monitor (erm).

EU Industrial Enterprises Closing at Record Pace Since 2009

06:21 GMT 09.09.2025
© Flickr / Giampaolo SquarcinaEuropean Union will pay close attention to the region of Central Asia as it reviews its EU-Central Asia strategy during the forthcoming Latvian presidency of the European Council
European Union will pay close attention to the region of Central Asia as it reviews its EU-Central Asia strategy during the forthcoming Latvian presidency of the European Council - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2025
© Flickr / Giampaolo Squarcina
Subscribe
The number of large enterprises in the European Union that announced plans to close in January-August has reached its highest level since the height of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, Sputnik calculated based on data from the European Restructuring Monitor (ERM).
In total, 72 large industrial enterprises in the EU announced plans to close from January 1 to August 31 this year. The last time there were more was in the crisis year of 2009, when 81 industrial companies closed during the same period. At the same time, even in the coronavirus year, only 49 enterprises closed.
Unlike previous years, when the bulk of enterprises that ceased operations were in Germany, this year the closures are occurring almost equally in all economies. The largest number was in Spain (17%), another 14% - in France, 11% each — in the Czech Republic and Germany. Only two countries closed one enterprise in January-August — Croatia and Denmark.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2025
World
Orban Cautions EU's Next 7-Year Budget Could Be Its Last
Yesterday, 04:57 GMT
The closure of large companies led to the dismissal of 18,000 workers in the industrial sector. This is the third-worst result in the history of the EU, more were dismissed during the height of the coronavirus (18,700 people) and the global financial crisis (27,300 people).
In general, the number of large enterprises that closed in all sectors of the EU economy was the largest since the global crisis — 99. The number of people laid off as a result of this was 27,300.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала