EU Industrial Enterprises Closing at Record Pace Since 2009

EU Industrial Enterprises Closing at Record Pace Since 2009

The number of large enterprises in the European Union that announced plans to close in January-August has reached its highest level since the height of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, Sputnik calculated based on data from the European Restructuring Monitor (ERM).

2025-09-09T06:21+0000

In total, 72 large industrial enterprises in the EU announced plans to close from January 1 to August 31 this year. The last time there were more was in the crisis year of 2009, when 81 industrial companies closed during the same period. At the same time, even in the coronavirus year, only 49 enterprises closed. Unlike previous years, when the bulk of enterprises that ceased operations were in Germany, this year the closures are occurring almost equally in all economies. The largest number was in Spain (17%), another 14% - in France, 11% each — in the Czech Republic and Germany. Only two countries closed one enterprise in January-August — Croatia and Denmark. The closure of large companies led to the dismissal of 18,000 workers in the industrial sector. This is the third-worst result in the history of the EU, more were dismissed during the height of the coronavirus (18,700 people) and the global financial crisis (27,300 people). In general, the number of large enterprises that closed in all sectors of the EU economy was the largest since the global crisis — 99. The number of people laid off as a result of this was 27,300.

