https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/iranian-foreign-minister-to-visit-egypt-to-hold-talks-with-iaea-director---foreign-ministry-1122753095.html

Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Egypt to Hold Talks With IAEA Director - Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Egypt to Hold Talks With IAEA Director - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi plans to visit Egypt, where he will meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said on Monday.

2025-09-09T05:14+0000

2025-09-09T05:14+0000

2025-09-09T05:14+0000

world

iran

egypt

abbas araghchi

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

iranian foreign ministry

middle east

iran nuclear deal

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

nuclear technology

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/09/1122753162_0:96:3072:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_86be73c6ce1269ef30ad211e2b6e0217.jpg

"During the trip to Egypt, a meeting will be held with the IAEA director general to summarize the negotiations related to the nature of the new cooperation between Iran and the IAEA," Baghaei told the IRNA news agency.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/iran-iaea-to-discuss-new-formats-of-interaction-on-monday---foreign-ministry-1122590191.html

iran

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iaea, grossi, foreign ministry, araghchi, us aggression, israeli aggression, 12-day war