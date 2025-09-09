https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/iranian-foreign-minister-to-visit-egypt-to-hold-talks-with-iaea-director---foreign-ministry-1122753095.html
Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Egypt to Hold Talks With IAEA Director - Foreign Ministry
Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Egypt to Hold Talks With IAEA Director - Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi plans to visit Egypt, where he will meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said on Monday.
"During the trip to Egypt, a meeting will be held with the IAEA director general to summarize the negotiations related to the nature of the new cooperation between Iran and the IAEA," Baghaei told the IRNA news agency.