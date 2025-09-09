International
LIVE: Lavrov and Dodik Hold Press Conference in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/lavrov-calls-meeting-with-dodik-crucial-for-understanding-situation-in-bosnia--herzegovina-1122755726.html
Lavrov Calls Meeting With Dodik Crucial for Understanding Situation in Bosnia & Herzegovina
Lavrov Calls Meeting With Dodik Crucial for Understanding Situation in Bosnia & Herzegovina
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described his meeting on Tuesday with Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as timely for gaining a deeper understanding of what is happening in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
2025-09-09T10:07+0000
2025-09-09T10:07+0000
world
bosnia
sergey lavrov
milorad dodik
republika srpska
bosnia and herzegovina
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/09/1122755561_0:197:2944:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_d6e1bf0d9874f973a30b308e00728035.jpg
“I consider today’s meeting very important in terms of gaining a deeper understanding of the situation before the Security Council once again examines the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Lavrov said during the meeting with Dodik.He added that various issues would be discussed at the meeting, including economic matters and investments.Earlier, Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, has arrived in Moscow for an official visit.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/lavrov-holds-meeting-with-milorad-dodik-in-moscow-1122754366.html
bosnia
republika srpska
bosnia and herzegovina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/09/1122755561_107:0:2838:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9300e7ccb91bc4afa14e58a6501c83d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, milorad dodik, the president of republika srpska, bosnia and herzegovina
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, milorad dodik, the president of republika srpska, bosnia and herzegovina

Lavrov Calls Meeting With Dodik Crucial for Understanding Situation in Bosnia & Herzegovina

10:07 GMT 09.09.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik during a meeting in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik during a meeting in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described his meeting on Tuesday with Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as timely for gaining a deeper understanding of what is happening in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
“I consider today’s meeting very important in terms of gaining a deeper understanding of the situation before the Security Council once again examines the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Lavrov said during the meeting with Dodik.
He added that various issues would be discussed at the meeting, including economic matters and investments.
Earlier, Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, has arrived in Moscow for an official visit.
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, right, and the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik at a meeting in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2025
World
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Milorad Dodik in Moscow
09:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала