Lavrov Calls Meeting With Dodik Crucial for Understanding Situation in Bosnia & Herzegovina

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described his meeting on Tuesday with Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as timely for gaining a deeper understanding of what is happening in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“I consider today’s meeting very important in terms of gaining a deeper understanding of the situation before the Security Council once again examines the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Lavrov said during the meeting with Dodik.He added that various issues would be discussed at the meeting, including economic matters and investments.Earlier, Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, has arrived in Moscow for an official visit.

