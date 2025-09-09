https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/producer-and-music-manager-araz-mamet-joins-jury-of-intervision-from-us-1122758376.html
Producer and Music Manager Araz Mamet Joins Jury of 'Intervision' From US
American producer, music manager, and entrepreneur Araz Mamet will take part in the International Professional Jury of the "Intervision" competition. His career successfully combines various fields, including music, cinema, and international cooperation.
His career successfully combines various fields, including music, cinema, and international cooperation.He began his professional journey by producing music videos for well-known artists and working on a series of independent film projects, which helped him build a reputation as an expert with a deep understanding of both the artistic and commercial aspects of the entertainment industry.Currently, Araz Mamet serves as Vice President of Distribution for PPM Music in Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia, where he oversees expansion strategy, cross-border partnerships, and global music distribution initiatives.Throughout his career, Mamet has collaborated with many famous musicians, including American artist Brandon Howard, who will represent the United States at "Intervision" as a performer.In addition to his music work, Araz Mamet is the founder of ID.ART, a global platform for artists offering identification and benefits. He continues to lead projects focused on supporting creative individuals and promoting international cultural exchange.This year, 23 countries will participate in the International Music Competition "Intervision," including members from the BRICS, CIS, Latin America, the Middle East, and the United States. The final will take place on September 20, 2025, at the "Live Arena" in Moscow.
