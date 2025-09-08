International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/brics-leaders-discuss-procedure-to-counter-unilateral-trade-measures-1122751030.html
BRICS Leaders Discuss Procedure to Counter Unilateral Trade Measures
BRICS Leaders Discuss Procedure to Counter Unilateral Trade Measures
Sputnik International
The leaders of the BRICS countries discussed the procedure for countering unilateral measures in the sphere of trade at an extraordinary online summit on Monday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's office said in a statement.
2025-09-08T14:45+0000
2025-09-08T14:45+0000
world
brics
lula da silva
trade
summit
international trade
coordination
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122405454_0:254:3190:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65f854396f34f25abffe7c140aaaa322.jpg
"The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on how to counter the risks associated with the strengthening of unilateral measures, including in international trade, and how to expand mechanisms for solidarity, coordination and trade among BRICS countries," the statement read. The participants of the summit reached a consensus on the need to move towards a more just, balanced and inclusive international order, the statement added. The summit lasted approximately one hour and 30 minutes, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/brics-countries-stood-at-forefront-of-advocating-reforms-of-multilateral-institutions---ramaphosa-1122750305.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122405454_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_16c0cb00c8551661e8ea49dd599dc114.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics leaders, unilateral trade measures, brics countries, brazilian president luiz inacio lula da silva
brics leaders, unilateral trade measures, brics countries, brazilian president luiz inacio lula da silva

BRICS Leaders Discuss Procedure to Counter Unilateral Trade Measures

14:45 GMT 08.09.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) during a group photo of the participants at the 17th BRICS Summit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) during a group photo of the participants at the 17th BRICS Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of the BRICS countries discussed the procedure for countering unilateral measures in the sphere of trade at an extraordinary online summit on Monday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's office said in a statement.
"The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on how to counter the risks associated with the strengthening of unilateral measures, including in international trade, and how to expand mechanisms for solidarity, coordination and trade among BRICS countries," the statement read.
The participants of the summit reached a consensus on the need to move towards a more just, balanced and inclusive international order, the statement added.
"In the context of growing international instability in both the economic and political spheres, BRICS reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining and strengthening the multilateral approach, as well as the reform of international institutions," the statement read.
The summit lasted approximately one hour and 30 minutes, the statement added.
Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2025
World
BRICS Countries Stood at Forefront of Advocating Reforms of Multilateral Institutions - Ramaphosa
13:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала