BRICS Leaders Discuss Procedure to Counter Unilateral Trade Measures
The leaders of the BRICS countries discussed the procedure for countering unilateral measures in the sphere of trade at an extraordinary online summit on Monday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's office said in a statement.
"The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on how to counter the risks associated with the strengthening of unilateral measures, including in international trade, and how to expand mechanisms for solidarity, coordination and trade among BRICS countries," the statement read. The participants of the summit reached a consensus on the need to move towards a more just, balanced and inclusive international order, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of the BRICS countries discussed the procedure for countering unilateral measures in the sphere of trade at an extraordinary online summit on Monday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's office said in a statement.
"The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on how to counter the risks associated with the strengthening of unilateral measures, including in international trade, and how to expand mechanisms for solidarity, coordination and trade among BRICS countries
," the statement read.
The participants of the summit reached a consensus on the need to move towards a more just, balanced and inclusive international order, the statement added.
"In the context of growing international instability in both the economic and political spheres, BRICS reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining and strengthening the multilateral approach, as well as the reform of international institutions," the statement read.
The summit lasted approximately one hour and 30 minutes, the statement added.