https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/russia-strongly-condemns-western-attempts-to-oust-republika-srpska-president-dodik---lavrov-1122756752.html
Russia Strongly Condemns Western Attempts to Oust Republika Srpska President Dodik - Lavrov
Russia Strongly Condemns Western Attempts to Oust Republika Srpska President Dodik - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow strongly condemns attempts by the West to remove Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina, from power.
2025-09-09T12:32+0000
2025-09-09T12:32+0000
2025-09-09T12:32+0000
world
sergey lavrov
milorad dodik
republika srpska
russia
un security council (unsc)
security council
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/09/1122756584_0:175:3021:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_ffec8eac2b03ee1b200c36d90dca6272.jpg
“We strongly condemn attempts to remove Serbian leaders disliked by the West from power through fabricated criminal cases. In particular, our interlocutor today, our friend, the legally elected, legitimate president of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik,” the Russian foreign minister said at a press conference on Tuesday.Sergey Lavrov said he considers the upcoming October 25 referendum on confidence in Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik to be an honest initiative.Lavrov added that Russia will raise the issue of Bosnia and Herzegovina during its October chairmanship of the UN Security Council.The foreign minister emphasized that Russia will carefully prepare for the upcoming meeting. “Our colleagues will have to answer uncomfortable but entirely legitimate questions,” he said.Lavrov also noted that “the West does not like referendums; Kosovo’s independence was declared without any referendum at all.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/lavrov-vucic-discuss-issues-of-kosovo-republika-srpska-1122675687.html
republika srpska
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/09/1122756584_146:0:2877:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f98612be6d30d2b9bed4acad17979bd6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia strongly condemns, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, president of republika srpska in bosnia and herzegovina, condemns attempts
russia strongly condemns, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, president of republika srpska in bosnia and herzegovina, condemns attempts
Russia Strongly Condemns Western Attempts to Oust Republika Srpska President Dodik - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia strongly condemns attempts by the West to remove Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina, from power.
“We strongly condemn attempts to remove Serbian leaders disliked by the West from power through fabricated criminal cases. In particular, our interlocutor today, our friend, the legally elected, legitimate president of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik,” the Russian foreign minister said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Sergey Lavrov said he considers the upcoming October 25 referendum on confidence in Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik to be an honest initiative.
“I want to mention the referendum that Republika Srpska, under President Dodik, is planning for October 25, asking citizens whether they support the republic’s leadership or not. I consider this an honest step,” Lavrov said.
Lavrov added that Russia will raise the issue of Bosnia and Herzegovina during its October chairmanship of the UN Security Council.
“As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and one of the guarantors of the Dayton Accords, Russia will continue efforts to support this key document and the forces that defend the preservation and unconditional respect of Dayton principles in practice. We will pay special attention to this topic in October, when Russia will chair the Security Council, and the next meeting on Bosnia and Herzegovina is scheduled for October 31,” Lavrov said following talks with Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik.
The foreign minister emphasized that Russia will carefully prepare for the upcoming meeting. “Our colleagues will have to answer uncomfortable but entirely legitimate questions,” he said.
Lavrov also noted that “the West does not like referendums; Kosovo’s independence was declared without any referendum at all.”