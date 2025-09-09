https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/russia-strongly-condemns-western-attempts-to-oust-republika-srpska-president-dodik---lavrov-1122756752.html

Russia Strongly Condemns Western Attempts to Oust Republika Srpska President Dodik - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow strongly condemns attempts by the West to remove Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina, from power.

“We strongly condemn attempts to remove Serbian leaders disliked by the West from power through fabricated criminal cases. In particular, our interlocutor today, our friend, the legally elected, legitimate president of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik,” the Russian foreign minister said at a press conference on Tuesday.Sergey Lavrov said he considers the upcoming October 25 referendum on confidence in Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik to be an honest initiative.Lavrov added that Russia will raise the issue of Bosnia and Herzegovina during its October chairmanship of the UN Security Council.The foreign minister emphasized that Russia will carefully prepare for the upcoming meeting. “Our colleagues will have to answer uncomfortable but entirely legitimate questions,” he said.Lavrov also noted that “the West does not like referendums; Kosovo’s independence was declared without any referendum at all.”

