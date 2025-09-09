https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/russias-rosatom-completes-reactor-production-for-nuclear-icebreaker-rossiya-1122752686.html
Russia's Rosatom Completes Reactor Production for Nuclear Icebreaker Rossiya
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom announced on Monday that it has completed the production of nuclear reactors for the world's future most powerful nuclear icebreaker, the Project 10510 lead vessel Rossiya.
"The control assembly of the second RITM-400 reactor unit has been completed," the statement said. The control assembly is the final stage in producing the icebreaker's nuclear "heart," and it also verifies the compatibility of all components before the unit is delivered to the shipyard. The icebreaker's main power facility consists of two RITM-400 reactors, the first of which was completed in May. Given their high capacity — enabling the vessel to break ice up to 4 meters (13 feet) thick — the reactors were named after two heroes (bogatyrs) of Russian legend, Ilya Muromets and Dobrynya Nikitich. The Rossiya will make year-round navigation possible along the eastern sector of the Northern Sea Route, a key step for advancing Arctic development.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom announced on Monday that it has completed the production of nuclear reactors for the world's future most powerful nuclear icebreaker, the Project 10510 lead vessel Rossiya.
"The control assembly of the second RITM-400 reactor unit has been completed," the statement said.
The control assembly is the final stage in producing the icebreaker's nuclear "heart," and it also verifies the compatibility of all components before the unit is delivered to the shipyard.
The icebreaker's main power facility consists of two RITM-400 reactors, the first of which was completed in May. Given their high capacity — enabling the vessel to break ice up to 4 meters (13 feet) thick — the reactors were named after two heroes (bogatyrs) of Russian legend, Ilya Muromets and Dobrynya Nikitich.
The Rossiya will make year-round navigation possible along the eastern sector of the Northern Sea Route, a key step for advancing Arctic development.
