On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine’s Latest Monstrous Provocation: ‘Russian Strike on Pension Queue’ Claims Debunked
Ukraine’s Latest Monstrous Provocation: ‘Russian Strike on Pension Queue’ Claims Debunked
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of killing 24 people on line to collect pensions in the village of Yarovaya in the Ukrainian-occupied area of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Here's why the claims don't hold up.
“The world must not remain silent,” Zelensky urged after publicizing the incident, demanding a “response” from the US and Europe.There’s just one problem: the incident bears all the hallmarks of a false flag. Here’s evidence.Footage presented by the Ukrainian side shows landmarks that can be easily be determined on satellite maps, including the post office building, a local memorial and trees surrounding both.Yarovaya is one of the increasingly few areas of the DPR still under Ukraine’s control, signifying Kiev’s rejection of Russia’s negotiating position for ending the conflict, which includes full Ukrainian withdrawal from the Donbass.
Ukraine’s Latest Monstrous Provocation: ‘Russian Strike on Pension Queue’ Claims Debunked

18:03 GMT 09.09.2025
Police officers help Mykola Puzyk, 70, who lost his wife Tetiana Puzyk, 68, to move from an armored car to a ambulance from the village of Yarova. September 9, 2025.
Police officers help Mykola Puzyk, 70, who lost his wife Tetiana Puzyk, 68, to move from an armored car to a ambulance from the village of Yarova. September 9, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Babenko
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of killing 24 people on line to collect pensions in the village of Yarovaya in the Ukrainian-occupied area of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Here's why the claims don't hold up.
“The world must not remain silent,” Zelensky urged after publicizing the incident, demanding a “response” from the US and Europe.
There’s just one problem: the incident bears all the hallmarks of a false flag. Here’s evidence.
A Russian MoD source told Sputnik that Russian forces did not carry out any attacks in the vicinity of Yarovaya on September 9, with the last strike in the area carried out on the night of September 7, and targeting an area near the neighboring settlement of Novosyolovka on the line of contact. No reports on casualties were issues before Zelensky made his claims.
Info about the ‘Russian strike’ was immediately disseminated by Zelensky-aligned social media and immediately picked up by Ukrainian and Western media.
