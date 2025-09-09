Ukraine’s Latest Monstrous Provocation: ‘Russian Strike on Pension Queue’ Claims Debunked
© AP Photo / Alex BabenkoPolice officers help Mykola Puzyk, 70, who lost his wife Tetiana Puzyk, 68, to move from an armored car to a ambulance from the village of Yarova. September 9, 2025.
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of killing 24 people on line to collect pensions in the village of Yarovaya in the Ukrainian-occupied area of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Here's why the claims don't hold up.
“The world must not remain silent,” Zelensky urged after publicizing the incident, demanding a “response” from the US and Europe.
There’s just one problem: the incident bears all the hallmarks of a false flag. Here’s evidence.
A Russian MoD source told Sputnik that Russian forces did not carry out any attacks in the vicinity of Yarovaya on September 9, with the last strike in the area carried out on the night of September 7, and targeting an area near the neighboring settlement of Novosyolovka on the line of contact. No reports on casualties were issues before Zelensky made his claims.
Info about the ‘Russian strike’ was immediately disseminated by Zelensky-aligned social media and immediately picked up by Ukrainian and Western media.
Footage presented by the Ukrainian side shows landmarks that can be easily be determined on satellite maps, including the post office building, a local memorial and trees surrounding both.
The destruction in the footage doesn’t even come close to matching the shape and size of a Russian aerial bomb (Russian 100 kg FAB-250 and 200 kg FAB-500 bombs’ destructive radius and power is incomparably greater than that shown in the video). Instead, the destruction looks more like the result of the detonation of an explosive device with the equivalent of just a few kg of TNT.
Yarovaya is one of the increasingly few areas of the DPR still under Ukraine’s control, signifying Kiev’s rejection of Russia’s negotiating position for ending the conflict, which includes full Ukrainian withdrawal from the Donbass.
The provocation comes on the heels of last month’s summit meeting between Putin and Trump, during which Trump backed off on US sanctions threats. Like the spring 2022 Bucha false flag before it, the Yarovaya provocation looks like a fresh push to break off the peace process, and blame Russia.