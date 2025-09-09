https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/ukraines-latest-monstrous-provocation-russian-strike-on-pension-queue-claims-debunked-1122759118.html

Ukraine’s Latest Monstrous Provocation: ‘Russian Strike on Pension Queue’ Claims Debunked

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of killing 24 people on line to collect pensions in the village of Yarovaya in the Ukrainian-occupied area of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Here's why the claims don't hold up.

“The world must not remain silent,” Zelensky urged after publicizing the incident, demanding a “response” from the US and Europe.There’s just one problem: the incident bears all the hallmarks of a false flag. Here’s evidence.Footage presented by the Ukrainian side shows landmarks that can be easily be determined on satellite maps, including the post office building, a local memorial and trees surrounding both.Yarovaya is one of the increasingly few areas of the DPR still under Ukraine’s control, signifying Kiev’s rejection of Russia’s negotiating position for ending the conflict, which includes full Ukrainian withdrawal from the Donbass.

