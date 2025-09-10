International
Death Toll From Israeli Strike on Houthi Defense Ministry Building in Sanaa Rising - Source
Sputnik International
CAIRO, September 10 (Sputnik) - The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on a Houthi defense ministry office has risen to eight, with at least 12 injured, a local government source told Sputnik Wednesday.
The Moral Guidance Department serves as the press office of the Houthi-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces.The Houthi Health Ministry's spokesman said nine people had been killed and 118 injured as a result of Israel's attacks in Sanaa and Jawf province.Israel and the US have been conducting bombing operations against Yemen since early 2024, citing the Houthis' missile and drone attacks on Israel and a partial blockade of the Red and Arabian seas to Israeli-linked maritime traffic. The militia has vowed to continue its operations until Israel ends its "genocidal war" in Gaza.
Flames and smoke rise following Israeli airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.
Flames and smoke rise following Israeli airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.
© AP Photo
Subscribe
CAIRO, September 10 (Sputnik) - The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on a Houthi defense ministry office has risen to eight, with at least 12 injured, a local government source told Sputnik Wednesday.
"The death toll from the Israeli airstrike on the Moral Guidance Department in Sanaa has risen to eight, with 12 injured, including journalists, both men and women," the source said.
The Moral Guidance Department serves as the press office of the Houthi-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces.
The Houthi Health Ministry's spokesman said nine people had been killed and 118 injured as a result of Israel's attacks in Sanaa and Jawf province.
Israel and the US have been conducting bombing operations against Yemen since early 2024, citing the Houthis' missile and drone attacks on Israel and a partial blockade of the Red and Arabian seas to Israeli-linked maritime traffic. The militia has vowed to continue its operations until Israel ends its "genocidal war" in Gaza.
World
World
Iran Slams Israeli Attacks on Houthi Civilian Infrastructure as War Crime
25 August, 08:19 GMT
