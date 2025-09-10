https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/in-first-since-brexit-britons-name-immigration-as-uks-main-problem---survey-1122766578.html
In First Since Brexit, Britons Name Immigration as UK's Main Problem - Survey
MOSCOW, September 10 (Sputnik) - A majority of residents of the United Kingdom have for the first time since 2020 named immigration as the most pressing issue facing the country, a survey conducted by YouGov for Sky News revealed Wednesday.
More than half (58%) of those surveyed consider immigration to be the most concerning issue. The other top issues facing the country at the moment include the economy (51%) and the healthcare system (29%), according to the survey.
The overwhelming majority of respondents (70%) believe that the level of immigration is too high. 18% consider it to be at a normal level, while just 3% believe it is too low, the survey showed.
About half of those surveyed consider immigration to have a negative impact on the UK. Meanwhile, 22% believe that the advantages and disadvantages of immigration balance each other out. About the same percentage consider the process to have a positive impact, the survey revealed.
The survey was conducted from August 31 to September 1 among 2,268 adult Britons.