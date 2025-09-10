https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/in-first-since-brexit-britons-name-immigration-as-uks-main-problem---survey-1122766578.html

In First Since Brexit, Britons Name Immigration as UK's Main Problem - Survey

In First Since Brexit, Britons Name Immigration as UK's Main Problem - Survey

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, September 10 (Sputnik) - A majority of residents of the United Kingdom have for the first time since 2020 named immigration as the most pressing issue facing the country, a survey conducted by YouGov for Sky News revealed Wednesday.

2025-09-10T16:18+0000

2025-09-10T16:18+0000

2025-09-10T16:18+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

yougov

poll

survey

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/07/1120452329_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f912cf11729e5ee3f0c9dd73e3cb9883.jpg

More than half (58%) of those surveyed consider immigration to be the most concerning issue. The other top issues facing the country at the moment include the economy (51%) and the healthcare system (29%), according to the survey. About half of those surveyed consider immigration to have a negative impact on the UK. Meanwhile, 22% believe that the advantages and disadvantages of immigration balance each other out. About the same percentage consider the process to have a positive impact, the survey revealed.The survey was conducted from August 31 to September 1 among 2,268 adult Britons.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/how-british-parties-fail-voters-a-legacy-of-broken-promises--1122041640.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what do britons think of immigration, do britons like immigrants, is britain immigration-friendly