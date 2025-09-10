https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/israel-launches-strikes-on-yemeni-defense-ministry---source-1122766151.html
Israel Strikes Defense Ministry Complex in Yemen
Israel Strikes Defense Ministry Complex in Yemen
Sputnik International
Israeli aircraft carried out strikes on the Defense Ministry complex of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, in the city of Sanaa
Israel Strikes Defense Ministry Complex in Yemen
14:32 GMT 10.09.2025
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Israeli aircraft carried out strikes on the Defense Ministry complex of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, in the city of Sanaa, a source in the local authorities told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Three Israeli airstrikes were carried out on the Ansar Allah government's Defense Ministry complex in the center of Sanaa," the source said.
"Israeli fighter jets carried out three raids on military barracks in a government complex in Al Hazm, the administrative center of the province of Jawf on the border with Saudi Arabia," the source said.
Yemen's air defense forces are repelling an Israeli attack, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said.
"Our air defense systems are currently confronting Israeli aircraft committing aggression against our country," Saria said in a statement.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it had conducted a new attack on military facilities of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis.