Kim Jong-un Leads Commemoration of North Korea's Founding Anniversary
The founding of North Korea was proclaimed on September 9, 1948. This date is celebrated annually as a national holiday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a national flag-raising and oath-making ceremony at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang to mark the 77th founding anniversary of the DPRK, the KCNA news agency reports, adding that the ceremony was also attended by senior North Korean officials.Pyongyang marked the 77th anniversary of the country's founding with a gala concert and fireworks display, according to KCNA.Festivities began in Kim Il-sung Square on Monday evening. The national flag-raising ceremony was followed by a youth gala and a firework display. Separately, working and trade union members met with heroes and meritorious workers at the Central Hall of Workers.Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to Kim Jong-un earlier to congratulate him on North Korea’s founding. On the same day, the North Korean embassy in Russia held a ceremonial reception attended by Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and other high-ranking officials.Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also congratulated Kim on North Korea's anniversary. Additionally, congratulations poured in from Cuba, Laos, Mongolia, South Africa, Cambodia, Senegal, Ethiopia, and other countries.
Kim Jong-un Leads Commemoration of North Korea's Founding Anniversary
07:56 GMT 10.09.2025 (Updated: 07:57 GMT 10.09.2025)
