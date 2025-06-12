https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/north-koreas-kim-jong-un-calls-putin-his-dearest-friend--comrade---1122231425.html

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Calls Putin 'His Dearest Friend & Comrade'

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Calls Putin 'His Dearest Friend & Comrade'

Sputnik International

In a congratulatory telegram to Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called the Russian president his dearest friend and comrade, KCNA reports.

2025-06-12T07:12+0000

2025-06-12T07:12+0000

2025-06-12T07:12+0000

world

north korea

kim jong un

russia

vladimir putin

russia day

korean central news agency (kcna)

russian armed forces

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119046710_0:163:3064:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_d4833a1a09c90dc35f5acf2ce3f4379b.jpg

In a congratulatory telegram to Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called the Russian president his dearest friend and comrade – hailing the blood-forged comradeship between the states, KCNA reports. He noted that Russia is a “fraternal state,” and traditional DPRK-Russia friendship “has been further cemented thanks to the militant comradeship the service personnel of the two countries have forged at the cost of their blood in the just sacred war to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Russia.” In April, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin, particularly highlighting the assistance of the DPRK in defeating the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. Putin thanked the units of the Korean People's Army that participated in defeating the Ukrainian fighters who invaded the Kursk border area, noting that they performed their duty with honor and bravery, earning them undying glory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/after-kursk-whats-next-for-russia-north-korea-alliance-1121947782.html

north korea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

north korea and russia friendship, russia-north korea alliance, how north korea helped russia kick ukrainians out of kursk region