North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Calls Putin 'His Dearest Friend & Comrade'
In a congratulatory telegram to Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called the Russian president his dearest friend and comrade, KCNA reports.
In a congratulatory telegram to Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called the Russian president his dearest friend and comrade – hailing the blood-forged comradeship between the states, KCNA reports. He noted that Russia is a “fraternal state,” and traditional DPRK-Russia friendship “has been further cemented thanks to the militant comradeship the service personnel of the two countries have forged at the cost of their blood in the just sacred war to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Russia.” In April, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin, particularly highlighting the assistance of the DPRK in defeating the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. Putin thanked the units of the Korean People's Army that participated in defeating the Ukrainian fighters who invaded the Kursk border area, noting that they performed their duty with honor and bravery, earning them undying glory.
North Korean forces were deployed to Kursk region in line with the Russia-North Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, helping kick the Ukrainians out of Russia's border region. President Vladimir Putin stressed in April that the Russian people will never forget the heroic deeds of the DPRK military.
He noted that Russia is a “fraternal state,” and traditional DPRK-Russia friendship “has been further cemented thanks to the militant comradeship the service personnel of the two countries have forged at the cost of their blood in the just sacred war to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Russia.”
“I and the DPRK will always stand with you and the Russian Federation,” Kim Jong-un stated.
In April, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin, particularly highlighting the assistance of the DPRK in defeating the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region
Putin thanked the units of the Korean People's Army that participated in defeating the Ukrainian fighters who invaded the Kursk border area, noting that they performed their duty with honor and bravery, earning them undying glory.